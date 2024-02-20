Elon Musk's ‘financial advice' to Joe Biden: ‘Invest in infrastructure, not…'

Elon Musk said that he supports calls for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war after which the United States should stop giving aid to Kyiv and instead focus on infrastructure projects in the country. Replying to venture capital founder David Sacks' thread on X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk said a peace deal should have been “done a year ago” as Russia looks poised to win the war with Ukraine. Elon Musk is seen. (Reuters)

A user on X wrote, "It is time for a ceasefire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine has lost this war and nothing will change that. Ukraine doesn't have enough men to win. $60 billion for Ukraine won't change the facts. Russia is going to keep Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine."

Elon Musk agreed and wrote, "Yes. It is just a question of how many die before that reality is accepted. A peace deal should have been done a year ago. Since then, thousands of boys have died for nothing and Ukraine’s position grower weaker by the day."

When another user wrote, “I feel really bad for Ukraine. I really do. But it’s time to cut the losses and start talking about peace. No more money for war without making peace the number 1 priority”, Elon Musk replied, “Yeah. Imagine 60bn spent on infrastructure in the United States. High-speed rail from LaGuardia to midtown for example…”

David Sacks wrote on the platform, "You can almost feel the panic online that the $61 billion won’t pass. For many, this is the last big payoff they will ever see. They will say anything to get it. They will do anything to get it. The pressure on Speaker Johnson must be enormous. I compliment him for holding firm so far. But at the end of the day, I expect something will pass. Pockets don’t line themselves. If Ukraine supporters wanted to persuade us that there’s no money laundering going on, they would have agreed to an accountant. They rejected it, twice," he wrote.