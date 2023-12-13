close_game
close_game
News / Business / Elon Musk's SpaceX value jumps closer to $180 billion in tender offer

Elon Musk's SpaceX value jumps closer to $180 billion in tender offer

Bloomberg |
Dec 13, 2023 08:00 AM IST

The world’s second-most valuable closely held startup has been discussing a tender offer that could range from $500 million to $750 million

SpaceX will sell insider shares at $97 apiece in a tender offer, a price increase that boosts the value of Elon Musk’s space and satellite company closer to $180 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The SpaceX logo at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US.(Reuters)
The SpaceX logo at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US.(Reuters)

The world’s second-most valuable closely held startup has been discussing a tender offer that could range from $500 million to $750 million, Bloomberg News reported on Dec. 6.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The share price increased from the roughly $95 discussed last week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential. The rising valuation illustrates strong investor demand for a stake in the dominant space transportation company and its fast-growing Starlink internet-from-space service.

Terms and the size of the tender offer could change, the people said.

Representatives for SpaceX, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Closely held companies use tender offers like this one to give employees a chance to unlock the value of their holdings in the period before an initial public offering. It also gives investors the chance to snap up more equity.

The Hawthorne, California-based company has become a juggernaut in the commercial space industry, notching more than 90 successful launches of its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets this year — a record number for a US commercial launch company. Analysts have argued that SpaceX currently holds a de-facto monopoly on the commercial launch market with its Falcon 9.

SpaceX also continues to flesh out its internet-from-space initiative called Starlink, which currently has more than 5,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit providing broadband internet to customers on Earth. Starlink surpassed 2 million active users this year, according to SpaceX.

SpaceX has also become a valuable launch provider for the US government and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The company currently holds a multibillion-dollar contract with NASA to develop its massive Starship rocket into a lunar lander capable of delivering astronauts to the surface of the moon.

SpaceX is on track to book revenues of about $9 billion this year across its rocket launch and Starlink businesses, Bloomberg News reported last month, with sales projected to rise to around $15 billion in 2024. The company is also discussing an initial public offering for Starlink as soon as late 2024 — a bid to capitalize on robust demand for communications via space.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out