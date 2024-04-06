 Elon Musk's xAI could be valued at $18 billion. Here's how - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk's xAI could be valued at $18 billion. Here's how

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 06, 2024 04:04 PM IST

xAI, an artificial intelligence startup, was launched in July last year.

xAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) firm launched by Elon Musk in July last year, could potentially be valued at $18 billion as investors close to the billionaire are in talks to raise $3 billion, an amount that will take the company to the said valuation, The Wall Street Journal has reported (story behind paywall).

Elon Musk (File Photo/Reuters)
Elon Musk (File Photo/Reuters)

Those considering putting money into xAI include venture capital firm Gigafund and Steve Jurvetson, a business and venture capitalist, the report said. An unnamed co-founder of another venture capital firm is also a potential investor, it added.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

While talks have gained momentum recently, the terms of the fundraising are yet to be finalised and “plans could change.”

In December last year, Musk had declared that the AI startup was not raising funds “right now." A a month later, the company was reported to have secured $500 million in “commitments” from investors towards a $1 billion goal.

xAI was started as an alternative to Microsoft-backed OpenAI, an AI startup from San Francisco that created ChatGPT. That AI chatbot was released in November 2022.

Meanwhile, for the first time since 2020, Elon Musk has fallen behind “arch-rival” Mark Zuckerberg, in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. While the Meta CEO is now the third-richest person in the world, the former has slipped to fourth on the list. Louis Vitton’s Bernard Arnault tops the rankings, while Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is second.

(With Reuters inputs)

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, RBI MPC Meet Live Updates along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Elon Musk's xAI could be valued at $18 billion. Here's how
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On