EPF withdrawal claim: How long does it take to settle an EPF withdrawal claim?

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2024 03:53 PM IST

EPF withdrawal claim: How long does it take to settle an EPF withdrawal claim? Check complete details below

EPF withdrawal claim: If you are facing issues after applying for withdrawal claims from their EPF accounts and there has been no update after submitting the same, you are not alone as many Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) members posted their complaints on social media platforms. Assuaging people's worries regarding withdrawal claims updates, EPFO’s social media handle said, “Dear member, normally it takes 20 days to settle a claim or release the PF amount.”

EPF withdrawal claim: How long does it take to settle an EPF withdrawal claim? Complete details here
EPF withdrawal claim: How long does it take to settle an EPF withdrawal claim? Complete details here

In case this is not done within 20 days, individuals should file a complaint with EPFO that said in a response to a complaint, “Kindly register your grievance on http://epfigms.gov.in and you can track your grievance status at http://epfigms.gov.in”

How to file EPF claim?

  1. Select the form for the individual's claim type and complete it.
  2. Check the qualifying criteria for EPF withdrawal.
  Check that the form is filled out completely and properly and attach any essential papers- cancelled cheque, ID proof, address proof, and other relevant documents.
  4. Update the Know Your Customer (KYC) data- Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account details.
  5. Connect these to the EPF account as well and ensure that the nomination and member profile have been updated.

