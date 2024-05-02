Meet Dennis Woodside: Top points on new Freshworks CEO who replaces Girish Mathrubootham
May 02, 2024 02:45 PM IST
Founder Girish Mathrubootham who will now move from CEO to executive chairman.
Dennis Woodside is the new CEO and president of Freshworks, the company said as he succeeds founder Girish Mathrubootham who will now move from CEO to executive chairman. Both will continue to be on the company’s board as directors, the firm said. Here's all you need to know about Dennis Woodside:
- Dennis Woodside joined Freshworks’ executive leadership team as president in 2022 when he reported directly to Girish Mathrubootham and was responsible for the global business operations and strategy of the company.
- Before this, Dennis Woodside worked as president of Impossible Foods in California for more than three years.
- Before this position, he was the chief operating officer of Dropbox and was instrumental in taking the company public.
- For nine years- 2003 to 2012- he also held various sales roles at Google which included managing director of emerging markets, vice president of sales in the UK and president, Americas.
- From 2012 to 2014, he also served as CEO for Motorola Mobility LLC.
- He has also served on the board of the American Red Cross and ServiceNow from 2018 to 2022.
- Girish Mathrubootham said on the transition, "When I first proposed this next step to the Freshworks board, we were starting to chart the next phase of our company's journey. We brought Dennis onboard to partner with me on crafting an ambitious growth plan, and my hope was that he could eventually lead the team of talented employees around the world to execute it, which would allow me to spend more time on the long-term product vision, innovation and AI strategy."
- Dennis Woodside reflected on his new role saying, “As I step into the role of CEO, I am deeply honoured to build upon Girish's remarkable legacy. What he has created is truly special. Our mission and strategy remain the same. We stand before extraordinary opportunities and have the right foundation to make it possible - a winning combination of our strong focus on delighting customers and our product portfolio and innovation. I’m committed and excited to continue our journey of growth.”
