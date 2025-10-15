EPFO Rules 2025: What's changed for your own provident fund, overnight

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rolled out its biggest reform in years to pushback against new withdrawal limits and requirement for a minimum balance. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is trying to modernise its systems while retaining the sanctity of retirement savings. (HT)

The EPFO board has approved a proposal that allows members to withdraw up to 100% of their “eligible balance” for specific needs, while mandating that at least 25% of the corpus remains untouched in the EPF account. The final settlement period for members seeking to withdraw their entire PF corpus post-job loss has been extended to 12 months, from two earlier. For the pension fund under EPS, the waiting period is now 36 months.

The idea behind EPFO's new rules is to make the provident-fund access more flexible, streamline digital operations, and discourage premature withdrawals that could erode retirement savings.

Against that backdrop, here’s a detailed explainer of what’s changed for more than 7 crore EPF subscribers—and what it means for your retirement savings.

PF Withdrawal Limits What's new: Members can now withdraw up to 100% of their “eligible balance”—employee + employer contributions—for certain purposes.

However, a minimum balance of 25% of the EPF corpus must remain in the account at all times. In practice, this means you can withdraw up to 75% of the total balance. The 25% “floor” is intended to preserve a baseline retirement corpus that will continue earning interest.

What's old: Under the older regime, withdrawals were segmented by purpose (education, housing, marriage, illness) with different eligibility norms and ceilings. The number of permissible partial withdrawals was also low and tied to each purpose.