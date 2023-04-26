‘Not found’: EPFO's e-passbook service still down for some users

Several subscribers of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) are still unable to access their e-passbooks on the EPFO portal. The users are not able to download their e-passbooks either on the EPFO website or the UMANG app.



When Hindustan Times tried clicking on e-passbook page, the following message was received with a 404 error, "Not Found. The requested URL /MemberPassBook/Login was not found on this server.



Several users lodged their complaints on Twitter and tagged the EPFO Twitter handle. The EPFO account responded with the message,"Dear member, we regret the inconvenience. The concerned team is looking into the matter. Kindly wait for some time. The matter will be resolved shortly." According to the data, around 6.41 lakh new members joined EPFO in November 2020.(HT Photo)

When you try to log in to member passbook webpage on the EPFO website, you get this message.

According to the provisional payroll data of the EPFO, the fund body recorded a net addition of 13.96 lakh new subscribers in February this year. Out of these, around 7.38 lakh new members came under the ambit of the EPFO for the first time, PTI quoted the labour ministry statement.

The data stated that the highest enrolment was registered in the age group of 18-21 years (2.17 lakh members), followed by the age group of 22-25 years (1.91 lakh members).

According to the government data, 10.15 lakh members re-joined the membership, marking a 8.59 per cent increase as compared to the last year. These members had switched their jobs and re-joined establishments covered under EPFO. They chose to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement.



The data stated that the enrolment of net female members was reported to be 2.78 lakh in February, around 19.93 per cent of the net member addition that month. Out of these, 1.89 lakh female members are new joinees.



(With PTI inputs)

