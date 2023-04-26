Home / Business / ‘Not found’: EPFO's e-passbook service still down for some users

‘Not found’: EPFO's e-passbook service still down for some users

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Apr 26, 2023 11:37 AM IST

EPFO responded to users on Twitter with a message,"Dear member, we regret the inconvenience. The concerned team is looking into the matter".

Several subscribers of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) are still unable to access their e-passbooks on the EPFO portal. The users are not able to download their e-passbooks either on the EPFO website or the UMANG app.

When Hindustan Times tried clicking on e-passbook page, the following message was received with a 404 error, "Not Found. The requested URL /MemberPassBook/Login was not found on this server.

Several users lodged their complaints on Twitter and tagged the EPFO Twitter handle. The EPFO account responded with the message,"Dear member, we regret the inconvenience. The concerned team is looking into the matter. Kindly wait for some time. The matter will be resolved shortly."

According to the data, around 6.41 lakh new members joined EPFO in November 2020.(HT Photo)
According to the data, around 6.41 lakh new members joined EPFO in November 2020.(HT Photo)

When you try to log in to member passbook webpage on the EPFO website, you get this message.
When you try to log in to member passbook webpage on the EPFO website, you get this message.

According to the provisional payroll data of the EPFO, the fund body recorded a net addition of 13.96 lakh new subscribers in February this year. Out of these, around 7.38 lakh new members came under the ambit of the EPFO for the first time, PTI quoted the labour ministry statement.

The data stated that the highest enrolment was registered in the age group of 18-21 years (2.17 lakh members), followed by the age group of 22-25 years (1.91 lakh members).

According to the government data, 10.15 lakh members re-joined the membership, marking a 8.59 per cent increase as compared to the last year. These members had switched their jobs and re-joined establishments covered under EPFO. They chose to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement.

The data stated that the enrolment of net female members was reported to be 2.78 lakh in February, around 19.93 per cent of the net member addition that month. Out of these, 1.89 lakh female members are new joinees. 

(With PTI inputs)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
epfo
epfo
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out