E-rupee boost: RBI to enhance role of digital currency, allow non-bank operators to offer CBDC wallets
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, has indicated the central bank’s interest in enhancing the scope of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), in other words, e-rupee.
In his statement released today, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, has indicated the central bank’s interest in enhancing the scope of digital currency (Central Bank Digital Currency-CBDC) in India. Digital currency in this instance refers to the e-rupee. The RBI Governor said the central bank was looking to promote CBDC and that too by enhacing its scope through Non-bank Payment System Operators and thereby boost retail use.
According to the statement released by RBI, “The CBDC pilots are currently in operation with increasing number of use-cases and participating banks. It is proposed to make CBDC-Retail accessible to a broader segment of users by enabling non-bank payment system operators to offer CBDC wallets.”
Read More: UPI can be now used to deposit cash at ATMs: Here's how it will work
While this will increase usage, it will also likely be used to test the the resiliency of CBDC platform to handle multi-channel transactions.
According to the RBI, the use of non-bank payment system operators, which will include third-party payment app providers, will make the e-rupee more accessible to retail users.
Who will these non-bank entities be?
The central bank digital currency (CBDC) was rolled out in 2023, but RBI only allowed banks to offer these tokens and as such found only limited use as the process was quite restrictive and transaction volumes never reached any kind of high.
Read More: ‘Elephant has gone for a walk’: RBI governor on inflation after MPC meet
Now, RBI may well be eyeing non-bank payment system operators like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm, to offer the e-rupee through CBDC wallets, Reuters indicated.
"This is expected to enhance access and expand choices available to users apart from testing the resiliency of the CBDC platform to handle multi-channel transactions," the RBI said in its Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies.
Widening e-Rupee base
India's e-rupee programme is directed at promoting a digital alternative to physical cash and to boost transactions, the RBI has looked to widen its usage, and for that, even linked it to Unified Payment Interface (UPI).
Read More: RBI repo rate decision: What will be impact on home loan EMIs
According to a Reuters report, some banks used the e-rupee to roll out benefits to some employees in December.
Stay informed on Business News, RBI MPC Meet Live Updates along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs