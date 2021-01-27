IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / European economy lags behind China and US on pandemic recovery
European Union (EU) flags outside the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium.(Bloomberg)
European Union (EU) flags outside the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium.(Bloomberg)
business

European economy lags behind China and US on pandemic recovery

  • That was the upshot of the International Monetary Fund’s forecasts on Tuesday, which downgraded the growth outlook for 2021 across Europe and underscored a generally poorer performance compared with China and the US.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:23 PM IST

Europe’s economy is starting to follow the familiar script of lagging its international peers when recovering from a crisis.

That was the upshot of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) forecasts on Tuesday, which downgraded the growth outlook for 2021 across Europe and underscored a generally poorer performance compared with China and the US

Such diverging fortunes reflect the stringency of lockdowns across the euro zone to contain the coronavirus, as well as a late and stumbling vaccination campaign -- headwinds that threaten to deepen what already looks likely to be a double-dip recession. Political unease over the future leadership of Germany and a crisis in Italy are compounding the gloom.

By contrast, China is fulfilling a V-shaped recovery, and the US is strutting more confidently with a new president overseeing an extra stimulus injection and a more aggressive vaccine effort.

“We’ve started the year on a softer footing, particularly in Europe, because much of Europe seems to have gone back into recession,” Janet Henry, chief global economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in London, told Bloomberg Television. “China is already back above pre-pandemic levels and, on our projections, the US will be by the end of 2021. For the euro zone, it’ll be the end of 2022.”

That divergence was emphasized in the IMF’s forecasts, which showed euro-area gross domestic product rising only 4.2% this year, after falling 7.2% in 2020. The US economy is seen expanding 5.1%, more than recouping last year’s 3.4% contraction.

The most immediate cause of Europe’s relative weakness is the need for stricter and longer lockdowns to combat a resurgent coronavirus outbreak, and to contain nastier strains of the disease.

As European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde put it last week, a contraction in the fourth quarter will now “travel” into the first three months of the year.

“The short-term risk is tilted to the downside,” she added somberly. “Uncertainty is in the air.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Under pessimistic assumptions about how long restrictions will last, we now estimate that the euro-area economy will experience a deep contraction in 1Q. That will mark the second technical recession in the region as a result of the pandemic.”

--Jamie Rush and David Powell.

Sluggish immunization programs also threaten to widen the disparity between Europe and the rest. The European Union’s best performers in that regard, tiny Malta and Denmark, have administered only around 4 shots per 100 people. The U.S. has managed 7 and the UK is above 10. The EU is now in a standoff with AstraZeneca Plc over delayed vaccine deliveries.

With such shortcomings likely to cement lockdowns even further, the contrast in economic destinies is looking stark, with banks including Barclays Plc pointing to an “Atlantic divide.”

“The US outlook is improving, Europe’s is deteriorating” BofA Global Research’s economics team wrote in a report. “Don’t think of both economies’ recovery prospects as equal.”

Such a trajectory evokes the frequent impression that Europe has become a natural economic laggard to the rest. That sense has persisted for much of the current century, not least after the region’s sovereign-debt crisis impaired its recovery from the global financial crash a decade ago, while the U.S. and China powered ahead, at least in relative terms.

Newfound political disarray is only serving to highlight Europe’s listlessness. Post-Brexit trade curbs with the UK are already an irksome reminder of the recent trauma of divorce disfiguring the region.

Meanwhile, the succession to Germany’s Angela Merkel is still unresolved, keeping open the question of how the bloc will galvanize itself into fighting crises in the era after she leaves. Even after a candidate to replace her as chancellor is settled, an election in September -- no doubt followed by coalition talks -- will prolong the drift.

The sudden resignation of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, against a backdrop of burgeoning debt obligations, also shows how turmoil is never far from erupting somewhere in the region. The country has been the focus of the EU’s efforts to forge a joint recovery fund to shore up the integrity of its common currency.

Clinging to Hope

For all their potential despair, European policy makers can still cling to hopes that their economies remain sound beneath the surface.

Government support programs in the region have tended to be highly targeted toward keeping companies and jobs afloat even when output is shut down, possibly avoiding unnecessary destruction to growth potential.

“Economies are being held in an imperfect state of suspended animation, and by and large it keeps underlying economies healthy,” said Kallum Pickering, an economist at Berenberg. “My hunch actually is that there’s a bit less scarring than most people think.”

In any case, Europe’s finance chiefs are now resigning themselves to being patient for when vaccination setbacks can be cleared, and the pandemic tamed, so that their economies can finally be unleashed -- even if that happens far later than global rivals.

“We have to divide the year 2021 in two parts,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “We have everything that is required to have a very strong, very quick rebound as soon as the pandemic is over.”

Dutch central bank Governor Klaas Knot shares that view -- but also cautions that there will be a long road ahead to repair the damage.

“There is optimism, but then of course we will be stuck with the legacy of the corona pandemic,” he told Bloomberg Television. “Output will be below potential for some time to come.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
european union covid-19 pandemic economic recovery us economy
app
Close
e-paper
The benchmark S&amp;P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 49,177.99 by 0353 GMT.(Mint file photo)
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 49,177.99 by 0353 GMT.(Mint file photo)
business

Indices close in red: Sensex falls 937 points, Nifty below 14,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Sensex sheds 937 points; Nifty ends below 14,000 dragged by banks, metal stocks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under an adverse economic scenario considered by the IMF, the world’s banks would fall $420 billion below regulatory capital requirements.(Reuters file photo)
Under an adverse economic scenario considered by the IMF, the world’s banks would fall $420 billion below regulatory capital requirements.(Reuters file photo)
business

IMF favours extension of pandemic support, thrust on infra investment in Budget

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:32 PM IST
On Tuesday, the IMF projected an impressive 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021. While this is attributable to the stronger than expected recovery, Gopinath said India still has some distance to go.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Union (EU) flags outside the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium.(Bloomberg)
European Union (EU) flags outside the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium.(Bloomberg)
business

European economy lags behind China and US on pandemic recovery

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:23 PM IST
  • That was the upshot of the International Monetary Fund’s forecasts on Tuesday, which downgraded the growth outlook for 2021 across Europe and underscored a generally poorer performance compared with China and the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The European Commission in its 2014 decision said Goldman Sachs, as the parent company, had decisive influence over Prysmian. A lower EU tribunal in 2018 backed its argument.(REUTERS)
The European Commission in its 2014 decision said Goldman Sachs, as the parent company, had decisive influence over Prysmian. A lower EU tribunal in 2018 backed its argument.(REUTERS)
business

Goldman Sachs loses legal fight against EU cartel fine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Its penalty included a joint fine of 37.3 million euros with Goldman Sachs, which had acquired the Italian company via one of its private equity funds in 2005 but has since sold its holding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is worthwhile to appreciate the full achievement of TCS. In 2000, TCS was not a listed company. It was not even the segment leader in India. By 2010, its market cap had grown to a creditable $25 billion and it had become the segment leader in India(REUTERS)
It is worthwhile to appreciate the full achievement of TCS. In 2000, TCS was not a listed company. It was not even the segment leader in India. By 2010, its market cap had grown to a creditable $25 billion and it had become the segment leader in India(REUTERS)
business

TCS third most valued IT services brand globally: Brand Finance

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:06 PM IST
TCS has celebrated strong revenue growth as demand grows for its core transformation services and through winning deals - worth over $6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, it added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oil has jumped almost 50% since the end of October but the rally has faltered recently on concerns about the near-term demand outlook due to Covid-19. China is facing a resurgent outbreak, there are fears about virus variants, while the UK became the first nation in Europe with 100,000 deaths. (Representative Image)(Reuters/ File photo)
Oil has jumped almost 50% since the end of October but the rally has faltered recently on concerns about the near-term demand outlook due to Covid-19. China is facing a resurgent outbreak, there are fears about virus variants, while the UK became the first nation in Europe with 100,000 deaths. (Representative Image)(Reuters/ File photo)
business

Oil advances after report points to declining US stockpiles

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Futures climbed 0.7% after slipping on Tuesday. The American Petroleum institute reported inventories fell by 5.27 million barrels last week, according to people familiar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both long term goals such as retirement and short term goals such as a vacation abroad can be easily achieved with a judicious mix of debt and equity mutual funds specific to each goal.
Both long term goals such as retirement and short term goals such as a vacation abroad can be easily achieved with a judicious mix of debt and equity mutual funds specific to each goal.
business

Understanding financial freedom from the eyes of millennials

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Given that millennials tend to steer clear of investment avenues that do not afford flexibility and ease of managing, it is unsurprising that more and more millennials are gravitating towards mutual fund investments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Short-term bond yields surged, with yields on debt maturing in 2025 jumping 24 basis points this month.(Bloomberg File Photo)
Short-term bond yields surged, with yields on debt maturing in 2025 jumping 24 basis points this month.(Bloomberg File Photo)
business

Bonds head for losses on PM Modi’s near-record debt sales

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:41 AM IST
The relentless supply of sovereign debt has been the biggest hurdle for Indian bonds this fiscal year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSE building in Mumbai (PTI)
BSE building in Mumbai (PTI)
business

Sensex opens 210 points lower at over 48,000; Nifty opens at over 14,000

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:30 AM IST
On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, NTPC and Bajaj FinServ were major losers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California, US(REUTERS)
A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California, US(REUTERS)
business

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:04 AM IST
The company's shares rose 5% in extended trading after gaining about 41% in 2020 as COVID-19 shifted computing to areas where the software maker has bet big.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Proceeds will be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds maturing next year. (HT)
Proceeds will be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds maturing next year. (HT)
business

Adani Ports to raise $500mn through bonds

, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:58 AM IST
  • The proceeds of the bond sale would be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds of a similar amount maturing next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore(Reuters)
An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore(Reuters)
business

IT companies eye large deals to boost revenue

, Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:54 AM IST
  • HCL Technologies Ltd said it signed 13 new ‘transformational’ deals in the December quarter, aided by momentum in its digital, cloud, and products and platform segments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers on contract for Indian Railways, erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives on the outskirts of Bangalore. (AFP)
Workers on contract for Indian Railways, erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives on the outskirts of Bangalore. (AFP)
business

Q3 earnings trends indicate robust recovery for India Inc

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:46 AM IST
  • Net sales of 166 BSE-listed cos grew 10.47% from a year ago during Q3.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FY21 upgrade for India is because mobility came back much faster than expected. (HT Archive)
The FY21 upgrade for India is because mobility came back much faster than expected. (HT Archive)
business

India’s economy to shrink by 8% in FY’21, says IMF

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:37 AM IST
  • India’s September quarter GDP estimate, at -7.5% after -23.9% in the June quarter, positively surprised analysts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, unveiled Shorts in mid-September, describing the videos as "a new way to express yourself in 15 seconds or less."(Reuters representative image)
YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, unveiled Shorts in mid-September, describing the videos as "a new way to express yourself in 15 seconds or less."(Reuters representative image)
business

YouTube shorts eyes TikTok competition with 3.5 billion daily views in India

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:21 AM IST
  • The new format is seen as a way for Google to compete with Gen Z-favorite TikTok, which currently has 700 million users worldwide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP