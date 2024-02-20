EV startup Pravaig wins deal to export batteries to Greece

Pravaig, which manufacturers high precision batteries for its EVs, will sell 20 MwH batteries as part of the Greece deal, the company said in a statement. HT Image

"Pravaig Dynamics has successfully closed a deal to export its first batch of energy storage systems for solar farms to Greece. This ground-breaking export not only marks India's entry into the global market for solar farm storage solutions but also signifies a significant stride in international economic cooperation," it said.

While the current order size is small, there is expectation for larger subsequent contracts.

The order underscores India's emerging role as a key player in renewable energy technology and highlights the nation's potential to become a leading exporter in this vital sector.

"This export represents a crucial turning point for India in the realm of renewable energy and international diplomacy. By demonstrating our capabilities in designing and manufacturing cutting-edge technology for solar farm storage solutions, we are not only promoting sustainable energy practices but also strengthening diplomatic ties with countries like Greece," said Siddhartha Bagri, CEO of Pravaig Dynamics India.

Pravaig Dynamics India's pioneering efforts have positioned the nation as a strategic partner in the global transition towards sustainable energy solutions.

"With entirely Indian-designed and manufactured technology, Pravaig Dynamics' achievement not only bolsters India's position as a leader in sustainable energy but also enhances its stature as a reliable partner in global economic and diplomatic initiatives. This milestone sets the stage for deeper cooperation and mutually beneficial partnerships between India and nations across the globe," the statement added.