Exports show signs of revival, 16.22 pc rise during Jan 1-7: Official
The country's exports grew 16.22 per cent year-on-year to USD 6.21 billion in the first week of January, mainly driven by healthy growth in pharmaceuticals, and engineering sectors, reflecting signs of revival, an official said on Sunday.
The exports during the first week of January last year were at USD 5.34 billion.
Imports during January 1-7 this year too increased by 1.07 per cent to USD 8.7 billion as against USD 8.6 billion in the same period of 2020, the official said.
Imports, excluding petroleum, increased by 6.56 per cent during the week, the official added.
Exports of pharmaceuticals, petroleum and engineering grew 14.4 per cent (USD 61.62 million), 17.28 per cent (USD 114.72 million), and and 51.82 per cent (USD 636.77 million), respectively.
The rate of contraction in the outbound shipments was 8.74 per cent in November 2020. The country's exports had shrunk marginally by 0.8 per cent in December 2020.
The improvement was mainly due to the increase in shipments of certain sectors such as gems and jewellery, engineering and chemicals.
After a gap of nine months, imports in December 2020 had recorded a positive growth of 7.6 per cent at USD 42.6 billion.
GST scam: DGGI arrests 215 individuals, recovers ₹700 crore from fraudsters
- The GST intelligence authorities have also registered over 2,200 cases and have unearthed more than 6,600 fake GSTIN entities.
There is a cartel in cement, steel industry: Gadkari
- Gadkari said that if cement and steel industries keep charging higher prices, it will affect the implementation of infrastructure projects.
