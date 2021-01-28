IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Fall in gold prices continues for fifth day
The gold was kept in safes and vaults of the Surana Corporation under the CBI’s lock and seal. (HT Photo)
The gold was kept in safes and vaults of the Surana Corporation under the CBI’s lock and seal. (HT Photo)
business

Fall in gold prices continues for fifth day

The global markets are also witnessing decline in the prices of gold on the back of a stronger dollar.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:32 PM IST

Gold and silver prices have been witnessing a decline in the month of January. The prices of the bullion fell again on Thursday, with gold futures on the Multi commodity index (MCX) plummeting 0.17 per cent or 83 to 48,782 per 10 gram. Silver futures on the MCX fell 0.29 per cent or 192 to 66,344 per kg. This is the fifth day of straight decline in the prices of precious metals, as reported by Mint.

Gold rates have fallen more than 7,500 from their August prices of 56,300 per 10 gm. In the previous trade, the bullion had plummeted 0.11 per cent with silver falling 0.64 per cent.

Also Read | India's gold demand down 35% in 2020; rebound in 2021 likely

The global markets are also witnessing decline in the prices of gold on the back of a stronger dollar. For gold, this was the worst start of the year in a decade. Gold has lost over 3 per cent this month, which is the worst performance in January since 2011, as reported by Bloomberg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gold prices silver price us dollar
app
Close
e-paper
WhatsApp and Facebook, represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi, told the court that the plea was not maintainable and many of the issues raised in it were without any foundation.(REUTERS)
WhatsApp and Facebook, represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi, told the court that the plea was not maintainable and many of the issues raised in it were without any foundation.(REUTERS)
business

WhatsApp adds new biometric security layer for desktop users

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The Facebook-owned company said it will use the face or fingerprint unlock, where it is available on the mobile phone operating system, to facilitate the new security feature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airtel said it is committed to position India as a global innovation hub that is at the forefront of tech revolution.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Airtel said it is committed to position India as a global innovation hub that is at the forefront of tech revolution.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
business

Airtel demonstrates live 5G service over commercial network, says service ready

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The move assumes significance as telcos are gearing up to leverage 5G as the next frontier for future growth to bolster revenues and provide stronger customer experience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The airline's total income declined 50% year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,142 crore in the third quarter, IndiGo said in a statement.(HT Archive)
The airline's total income declined 50% year-on-year to 5,142 crore in the third quarter, IndiGo said in a statement.(HT Archive)
business

IndiGo posts 620 crore net loss in Q3

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:24 PM IST
In the June and September quarter this fiscal, the airline had incurred a net loss of 2,884 crore and 1,194 crore, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Technological advances -- such as improved vision, mobility and end-of-arm tools for grabbing objects -- have expanded the uses for automation.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Technological advances -- such as improved vision, mobility and end-of-arm tools for grabbing objects -- have expanded the uses for automation.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

The spread of Covid-19 led to a surge in orders for factory robots

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • The need for automation became apparent outside the auto industry as workforces were hobbled by coronavirus, making it difficult to keep up with demand. Sales rose in some industries as household income that would have been spent on restaurants and entertainment went instead to consumer goods.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gold was kept in safes and vaults of the Surana Corporation under the CBI’s lock and seal. (HT Photo)
The gold was kept in safes and vaults of the Surana Corporation under the CBI’s lock and seal. (HT Photo)
business

Fall in gold prices continues for fifth day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The global markets are also witnessing decline in the prices of gold on the back of a stronger dollar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook had to pause its integration with Giphy in June last year.(REUTERS)
Facebook had to pause its integration with Giphy in June last year.(REUTERS)
business

UK opens investigation of Facebook’s purchase of Giphy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The Competition and Markets Authority is increasingly voicing concerns about internet giants swallowing up smaller firms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Existence of a large number of players in the home loan market shows that ICICI Bank cannot operate independently in the market(Hemant Mishra/ Mint file photo)
Existence of a large number of players in the home loan market shows that ICICI Bank cannot operate independently in the market(Hemant Mishra/ Mint file photo)
business

Competition Commission dismisses complaint against ICICI Bank

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • In its order passed on Wednesday, the regulator said the allegations of abuse of dominance specifically relate to arbitrary increase in interest rate on home loan and increase in tenure of home loan by the bank on the basis of one-sided conditions in the loan agreement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In China, GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. were the most-traded US names.(Reuters file photo)
In China, GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. were the most-traded US names.(Reuters file photo)
business

GameStop’s wild ride has Indian retail traders joining in

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:00 PM IST
GameStop has exploded onto trading screens with the stock up more than 1,700% this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(AP)
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(AP)
business

Global stocks soured by Wall Street sell-off and 'vaccine nationalism'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Wall Street on Wednesday suffered its biggest one-day percentage drop in three months as the S&P500 index and Nasdaq Composite fell 2.6%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Toyota cars at a dealership in West London are pictured as it remains closed during lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19. (REUTERS)
Toyota cars at a dealership in West London are pictured as it remains closed during lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19. (REUTERS)
business

Toyota unseats Volkswagen to become the world’s top-selling automaker

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Toyota’s group sales, which include those of its subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., for the year were 9.53 million units, the company said Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airbus and Boeing declined to comment, saying the WTO report is currently confidential.(Reuters file photo)
Airbus and Boeing declined to comment, saying the WTO report is currently confidential.(Reuters file photo)
business

Boeing gets US government approval to offer F-15EX to India

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Ankur Kanaglekar, director, India Fighters Lead, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said discussions on the F-15EX had taken place earlier between the two governments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of a wall of iPhones cases in the new Apple flagship store on its opening day in Sanlitun in Beijing, China, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of a wall of iPhones cases in the new Apple flagship store on its opening day in Sanlitun in Beijing, China, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments, Huawei in freefall

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, unsurprisingly, suffered the most pain, with shipments tumbling a record 42.4% to 32.3 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold demand in value terms in 2020, witnessed a decline of 14% and stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,88,280 crore, compared to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,17,770 crore in 2019, according to the WGC data. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
Gold demand in value terms in 2020, witnessed a decline of 14% and stood at 1,88,280 crore, compared to 2,17,770 crore in 2019, according to the WGC data. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
business

India's gold demand down 35% in 2020; rebound in 2021 likely

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:21 PM IST
India's gold demand fell by 35.34% to 446.4 tonne in 2020. In 2019, the total gold demand was 690.4 tonne, according to the WGC's 2020 Gold Demand Trends report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A customer looks at automobiles.(Bloomberg)
A customer looks at automobiles.(Bloomberg)
business

Auto sector going through long-term structural slowdown: SIAM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:15 PM IST
The auto industry has been facing headwinds even before the Covid-19 pandemic derailed the entire sector last year, a research conducted by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has revealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A GameStop store in Emeryville, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. GameStop Corp.'s�breathtaking ascent showed no sign of slowing Wednesday, with bullish day traders keeping the upper hand over short sellers who started to capitulate. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
A GameStop store in Emeryville, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. GameStop Corp.'s�breathtaking ascent showed no sign of slowing Wednesday, with bullish day traders keeping the upper hand over short sellers who started to capitulate. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
business

What is GameStop? All you need to know about Reddit-driven stock market play

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Amateur or small retail investors with their 'dumb money' are playing the real game on Reddit under a community named wallstreetbets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP