Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
business

FDI norms for e-commerce cos to add to compliance burden

  • Certain practices of e-commerce companies are under investigation because of complaints from consumers and small retailers, with the government considering whether or not it should issue clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the “true spirit of the law”, Piyush Goyal said.
By Tarush Bhalla, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:22 AM IST

The Centre’s latest indication on revising and providing further clarifications to foreign direct investment (FDI) rules for e-commerce firms is expected to cause further uncertainty, pushing the latter to review their holding structures for seller entities in which they have an indirect stake.

Certain practices of e-commerce companies are under investigation because of complaints from consumers and small retailers, with the government considering whether or not it should issue clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the “true spirit of the law”, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

E-commerce platforms can only be service providers, Goyal said. There won’t be major changes to the FDI norms, he said. The matter, which is being discussed for more than a year, has again come into focus after several complaints from brick-and-mortar retailers and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to the government.

In 2018, the government changed FDI rules for e-commerce to ensure that firms do not offer products from sellers in which they have direct stakes. Now, the government plans to issue clarifications to also include sellers in which e-commerce companies have an indirect stake in, according to three people who were present at the discussions with the government. “We have seen e-commerce marketplaces preferring their own sellers over others. For instance, the bulk of Amazon’s sales is predominated by its two biggest sellers. These sellers control the inventory and they also give deep discounts,” said a CAIT spokesperson.

“All we have asked for is that the definition of group company should be changed so that there is no control of inventory and there is no preferential seller treatment. This is to ensure a level playing field for all suppliers on e-commerce platforms,” the spokesperson said.

Analysts said that foreign-owned e-commerce companies have created several seller entities to bypass the government’s notification around direct ownership and have been selling their inventory on their marketplaces. In January, US lobby group US-India Business Council (USIBC), which represents Walmart and Amazon, had written to the Indian government urging it to not make any more changes to e-commerce investment rules.

Among other large markets, the US gained 7.07% to $45.66 trillion, while China’s aggregate market cap expanded 6.14% to $11.57 trillion in 2021 so far.(MINT)
business

India’s market capitalisation gains most after Hong Kong in ’21

By Ashwin Ramarathinam | Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:29 AM IST
  • Since the onset of the calendar year, the value of India’s stock markets swelled 8.11% to $2.72 trillion, Bloomberg data showed. Hong Kong pipped India to the top position with a market cap gain of 13.41% to $7.39 trillion.
The Bumble Trading Inc. logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US. (Bloomberg)
business

Dating app Bumble is expanding IPO to raise $2.15 billion

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:28 AM IST
At $43 a share, Bumble would have a market value of about $8.2 billion based on the outstanding Class A shares listed in its filings. Private equity firm the Blackstone Group Inc. took a majority stake in Bumble’s parent company in 2019, in a transaction that valued it at $3 billion.
It came after the government received several representations seeking to know whether bidders were permitted to procure raw material, components and finished goods from vendors belonging to countries sharing land borders with India, the two persons said.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
business

Govt clarifies norms for goods procured from China, Pakistan

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • The clarification aims to provide ease of business to contractors and bidders in executing public sector projects by explicitly allowing them to sourcing cheaper raw materials and components from neighbours such as China.
Only 0.67- 0.68% of its home loan portfolio has turned bad and very few customers opted for the RBI’s moratorium scheme that allowed borrowers to get their loan repayment terms altered.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
business

SBI targets a home loan portfolio of 10 trillion in five years

By Shayan Ghosh | Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:07 AM IST
  • Chairman Dinesh Khara said on Wednesday that SBI dominates the home loan market in India with a 35% share among all commercial banks.
SpiceJet is currently the only Indian operator of Boeing 737Max planes, which were grounded after two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.(AFP FILE)
business

SpiceJet clocks loss for 4th quarter in a row

By Rhik Kundu | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:04 AM IST
  • SpiceJet had reported profit of 77.97 crore in the same period of the previous year.
Deepak Kochhar was arrested on September 7 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case probe.(HT Archive)
business

Deepak Kochhar questions PMLA tribunal status

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:01 AM IST
  • Kochhar’s submission was made in a petition filed in the Delhi high court through his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, and has been reviewed by HT.
Fitch has projected the Indian economy to grow at 11% in FY22
business

Fitch Ratings cautions on India’s rising debt

By Asit Ranjan Mishra | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:58 AM IST
  • India entered the pandemic with little fiscal headroom from a rating perspective, the agency noted
All of BharatPe’s seven investors including Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo and Sequoia Capital participated in this round.(Image via Twitter)
business

BharatPe close to unicorn tag with $108 mn funding

By Tarush Bhalla | Livemint, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:55 AM IST
  • The funding comes a year after it raised $75 million in its Series C funding round in February 2020.
The MasterCard Inc. logo on a smartphone (Bloomberg File Photo)
business

Mastercard to allow some cryptocurrencies in digital asset boom

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Mastercard has already partnered with some of the biggest cryptocurrency firms, including Wirex and BitPay.
SBI has raised $900 million of deposits and extended $400 million of loans through its Yono app.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
business

Gearing up to initiate co-lending model for home loans: SBI

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:31 PM IST
"The bank is gearing up to initiate a co-lending model for home loans which will help boost SBI's footprints in the unorganised sector," SBI said. Earlier in the day, SBI crossed the 5 lakh crore mark in its home loan business and expects to double the portfolio in the next five years.
OPEC and partners such as Russia -- an alliance known as OPEC+ -- began unprecedented production curbs in May after the coronavirus pandemic battered economies and caused oil demand to collapse.(REUTERS)
business

OPEC won’t change policy at next meeting, says Iraq oil minister

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • The group of crude exporters meets on March 4 and members will probably agree to keep output steady in April, Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said. The biggest change will come from Saudi Arabia, which will likely end unilateral daily cuts of 1 million barrels after March, he said.
Sebi is also looking to devise a methodology and calculation of compensation.(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi plans to introduce framework to compensate investors for technical glitches

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • "Sebi is actively considering a proposal to introduce a framework for ascertaining the incidents of technical glitches where compensation needs to be paid to the investors and to devise a methodology and calculation of compensation," according to the regulator's annual report for 2019-20.
As Biden starts to lay out plans for the long-term economic rebuilding program designed as a follow-on to his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill, the business calculus of American manufacturing looms as a headwin (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
business

Joe Biden’s next economic challenge: Getting manufacturing jobs back

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • After a period of recovery last year, US factory payrolls stagnated in recent months, then went into reverse in January. The country is on course to repeat a pattern seen in every recession since manufacturing jobs peaked in June 1979.
Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the bill would also boost port land usage and amplify competition in port tariffs.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
india news

Major Ports Authorities Bill would encourage good competition: Union minister

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday through ballot votes with 84 in favour and 44 against it; the Lok Sabha had cleared it in September last year.
