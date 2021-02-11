FDI norms for e-commerce cos to add to compliance burden
- Certain practices of e-commerce companies are under investigation because of complaints from consumers and small retailers, with the government considering whether or not it should issue clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the “true spirit of the law”, Piyush Goyal said.
The Centre’s latest indication on revising and providing further clarifications to foreign direct investment (FDI) rules for e-commerce firms is expected to cause further uncertainty, pushing the latter to review their holding structures for seller entities in which they have an indirect stake.
Certain practices of e-commerce companies are under investigation because of complaints from consumers and small retailers, with the government considering whether or not it should issue clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the “true spirit of the law”, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.
E-commerce platforms can only be service providers, Goyal said. There won’t be major changes to the FDI norms, he said. The matter, which is being discussed for more than a year, has again come into focus after several complaints from brick-and-mortar retailers and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to the government.
In 2018, the government changed FDI rules for e-commerce to ensure that firms do not offer products from sellers in which they have direct stakes. Now, the government plans to issue clarifications to also include sellers in which e-commerce companies have an indirect stake in, according to three people who were present at the discussions with the government. “We have seen e-commerce marketplaces preferring their own sellers over others. For instance, the bulk of Amazon’s sales is predominated by its two biggest sellers. These sellers control the inventory and they also give deep discounts,” said a CAIT spokesperson.
“All we have asked for is that the definition of group company should be changed so that there is no control of inventory and there is no preferential seller treatment. This is to ensure a level playing field for all suppliers on e-commerce platforms,” the spokesperson said.
Analysts said that foreign-owned e-commerce companies have created several seller entities to bypass the government’s notification around direct ownership and have been selling their inventory on their marketplaces. In January, US lobby group US-India Business Council (USIBC), which represents Walmart and Amazon, had written to the Indian government urging it to not make any more changes to e-commerce investment rules.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s market capitalisation gains most after Hong Kong in ’21
- Since the onset of the calendar year, the value of India’s stock markets swelled 8.11% to $2.72 trillion, Bloomberg data showed. Hong Kong pipped India to the top position with a market cap gain of 13.41% to $7.39 trillion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dating app Bumble is expanding IPO to raise $2.15 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FDI norms for e-commerce cos to add to compliance burden
- Certain practices of e-commerce companies are under investigation because of complaints from consumers and small retailers, with the government considering whether or not it should issue clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the “true spirit of the law”, Piyush Goyal said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt clarifies norms for goods procured from China, Pakistan
- The clarification aims to provide ease of business to contractors and bidders in executing public sector projects by explicitly allowing them to sourcing cheaper raw materials and components from neighbours such as China.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI targets a home loan portfolio of ₹10 trillion in five years
- Chairman Dinesh Khara said on Wednesday that SBI dominates the home loan market in India with a 35% share among all commercial banks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpiceJet clocks loss for 4th quarter in a row
- SpiceJet had reported profit of ₹77.97 crore in the same period of the previous year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepak Kochhar questions PMLA tribunal status
- Kochhar’s submission was made in a petition filed in the Delhi high court through his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, and has been reviewed by HT.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fitch Ratings cautions on India’s rising debt
- India entered the pandemic with little fiscal headroom from a rating perspective, the agency noted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BharatPe close to unicorn tag with $108 mn funding
- The funding comes a year after it raised $75 million in its Series C funding round in February 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mastercard to allow some cryptocurrencies in digital asset boom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gearing up to initiate co-lending model for home loans: SBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC won’t change policy at next meeting, says Iraq oil minister
- The group of crude exporters meets on March 4 and members will probably agree to keep output steady in April, Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said. The biggest change will come from Saudi Arabia, which will likely end unilateral daily cuts of 1 million barrels after March, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi plans to introduce framework to compensate investors for technical glitches
- "Sebi is actively considering a proposal to introduce a framework for ascertaining the incidents of technical glitches where compensation needs to be paid to the investors and to devise a methodology and calculation of compensation," according to the regulator's annual report for 2019-20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden’s next economic challenge: Getting manufacturing jobs back
- After a period of recovery last year, US factory payrolls stagnated in recent months, then went into reverse in January. The country is on course to repeat a pattern seen in every recession since manufacturing jobs peaked in June 1979.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Major Ports Authorities Bill would encourage good competition: Union minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox