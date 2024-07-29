Five new phones launches this week: Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, Vivo, Motorola, Realme, prices, launch date

Smartphone manufacturers usually experiment with design changes including alterations in colour, materials, and the overall finish for their devices, apart from hardware and software upgrades, when they launch their new devices. The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus launching on July 31 is an upgraded version of the Phone (2a) with minor design changes (Nothing/X)

Due to this factor, five new smartphones will be launching this week with unique designs. Let's take a look at them.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is set to launch on July 31 and may feature a few design changes from the standard version, apart from some other tech upgrades.

The new phone will have a semi-transparent design with Glyph lighting and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro. It can have up to 12 GB RAM, 256 GB of storage, and is likely to cost around ₹25,000.

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola's latest Edge 50 is to launch on August 1. Motorola calls the Edge 50, the world’s slimmest MIL-810H military-grade certified smartphone. The phone has IP68 water and dust-resistance.

Apart from that, the phone also has a vegan leather back panel along with a metal frame. The phone is expected to cost less than the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

iQOO Z9s

The Z9s is among two phones that iQOO is planning to launch this August.

iQOO will also be introducing the Z9s Pro, which will be slightly more capable than the Z9, packing a more powerful processor and camera. However, the official launch date for the Pro is yet to be released.

Vivo V40 Pro

Vivo will be launching the V40 series on August 7, 2024.

The Vivo V40 Pro has a new look with a unique camera island that showcases its Zeiss branding. The V40 Pro also will be having an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

realme 13 Pro+

Realme's latest smartphones will include the Realme 13 Pro and the Realme 13 Pro+, both of which will launch on July 31, featuring curved displays and vegan leather back panels. This time, Realme is also said to have incorporated new AI features on these phones.

Apart from these five devices, there are many more smartphones slated to be launched, including the OPPO K12x, the Poco M6 Plus which is to be a budget 5G phone, and the Infinix Note 40X 5G, an affordable phone with a curved display, among others.