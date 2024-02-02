 FlixBus is now in India: Check travel routes, ticket prices and more details - Hindustan Times
News / Business / FlixBus is now in India: Check travel routes, ticket prices and more details

FlixBus is now in India: Check travel routes, ticket prices and more details

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 11:21 AM IST

FlixBus travel options: The company will connect major cities and routes across the country.

Global leader in travel technology FlixBus has officially launched in India. The company whose network spans 42 countries, will enter India- the second-largest bus market globally. FlixBus aims to transform intercity passenger transportation by offering convenient travel options at competitive prices alongside top-tier safety standards, it said.

FlixBus In India: FlixBus has an expansive bus network spanning 42 countries.
André Schwämmlein, CEO of Flix, said, "We are thrilled to expand FlixBus into India, marking our presence in our 43rd country and one of the largest bus markets globally. Our mission aligns perfectly with India's pursuit of sustainable, safe, and affordable travel options for all."

Surya Khurana, Managing Director of FlixBus India, expressed, “We're excited to introduce our services in India, offering safety, comfort, and cost-effective journeys. Our success hinges on collaboration with local operators, focusing on growth and efficiency while championing shared mobility to reduce congestion and emissions.”

Which cities will FlixBus target?

The company will connect major cities and routes across New Delhi, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

What about FlixBus tickets?

From February 1, tickets from FlixBus India have been available. The inaugural routes will commence from February 6 at a special launch price of just 99. These routes will link Delhi with key destinations such as Ayodhya, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Manali, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Ajmer, Katra, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Jodhpur, Dharamshala, Lucknow, and Amritsar. The network will feature 59 stops and over 200 connections in total, the company has said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

