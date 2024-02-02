FlixBus is now in India: Check travel routes, ticket prices and more details

Global leader in travel technology FlixBus has officially launched in India. The company whose network spans 42 countries, will enter India- the second-largest bus market globally. FlixBus aims to transform intercity passenger transportation by offering convenient travel options at competitive prices alongside top-tier safety standards, it said. FlixBus In India: FlixBus has an expansive bus network spanning 42 countries.

André Schwämmlein, CEO of Flix, said, "We are thrilled to expand FlixBus into India, marking our presence in our 43rd country and one of the largest bus markets globally. Our mission aligns perfectly with India's pursuit of sustainable, safe, and affordable travel options for all."

Surya Khurana, Managing Director of FlixBus India, expressed, “We're excited to introduce our services in India, offering safety, comfort, and cost-effective journeys. Our success hinges on collaboration with local operators, focusing on growth and efficiency while championing shared mobility to reduce congestion and emissions.”

Which cities will FlixBus target?

The company will connect major cities and routes across New Delhi, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

What about FlixBus tickets?

From February 1, tickets from FlixBus India have been available. The inaugural routes will commence from February 6 at a special launch price of just ₹99. These routes will link Delhi with key destinations such as Ayodhya, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Manali, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Ajmer, Katra, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Jodhpur, Dharamshala, Lucknow, and Amritsar. The network will feature 59 stops and over 200 connections in total, the company has said.