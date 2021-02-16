FMCG industry grows 7.3% in Oct-Dec, rural sales up 14.2%, says report
The FMCG industry in India has recorded a value growth of 7.3 per cent in October-December quarter helped by consumption-led recovery during the festive period and increase in sales from traditional as well as organised trade, according to data analytics firm Nielsen.
The metro market witnessed "significant recovery", while rural India, which is performing well after a quick recovery from the pandemic, continued to be "buoyant" and witnessed double-digit growth during the quarter under review.
Large manufacturers also bounced back with consumption-led growth during the quarter, while the small ones clocked double-digit growth amid rise in consumption, said the FMCG Snapshot for Q4 2020 released by NielsenIQ’s Retail Intelligence team.
NielsenIQ is a part of global measurement and data analytics company Nielsen.
“The Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry in India, saw a bounce back with a growth of 7.3 per cent in the quarter ending December 2020. This growth in Traditional trade (Grocer, Chemist, Paan shops etc.) and Organised Trade (Modern Trade and Ecommerce) was driven by consumption," it said.
The festive period-led growth uptick in November, was sustained in December also, it added.
In 2020, the FMCG Industry had a value degrowth of 2 per cent.
In October-December quarter, products such as liquid toilet soap, antiseptic liquid, floor cleaner, toilet cleaner in the ‘Hygiene & Immunity building’ categories continued a high-value growth of 46 per cent in comparison to the corresponding quarter.
"The ‘home and personal care’ basket made a consumption-led recovery (5 per cent volume growth vs year ago), while Food categories saw a 10 per cent growth riding on boost in consumption as well as a price increase in some food baskets,” it said.
This growth recovery was widespread in the food basket, including ‘Staple Foods’ that grew 18 per cent in the December quarter, vs a year ago.
“While the Indian consumer has had a tough year, the last quarter of 2020 has seen a recovery in consumption as economic activities have started moving back to normalcy (opening up).
"The festive season brought a further boost to the sentiments and since then there has been a visible uptick in growth for the industry resulting in an increase in consumption across staples, and home and personal care,” said NielsenIQ Lead, Retail Intelligence, India Diptanshu Ray.
The Indian metropolitans, with more than a million population, have come back into the positive growth zone after two-quarters of decline and reported 0.8 per cent growth in October-December quarter.
While, rural markets continued to grow in double digits - accelerating to 14.2 per cent in the October-December quarter, from 10.6 per cent in the July-September quarter.
“This sharper recovery is on the back of favourable agricultural sector performance, government action towards rural employment generation, and as rural India had a lesser impact of the pandemic,” it added.
Large FMCG manufacturers bounced back with consumption-led growth but small manufacturers, having an annual sales turnover less than ₹100 crore, continued to exhibit double-digit growth of 16 per cent in the December quarter.
Meanwhile, e-commerce is stabilising at a consumption level higher than pre-COVID. The e-commerce spurt is more prominent in the metros, it said adding that traditional trade channels consolidated its share in the metro markets.
“Traditional trade channels continued their growth momentum in the December quarter (8 per cent vs year ago), after a 3 per cent growth it clocked in the Sep quarter. Within organised trade, Modern Trade channel has posted a strong recovery to (-) 2 per cent in the December quarter, as against a (-) 15 per cent in September quarter,” it added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tata Group to buy majority stake in BigBasket for $1.3 billion: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GDP to be in growth territory in December quarter, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi bars individual from securities market for fraudulent trading activities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FMCG industry grows 7.3% in Oct-Dec, rural sales up 14.2%, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin breaks above $50,000 for first time ever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMW India launches SportX petrol variant of SUV X3 priced at ₹56.5 lakh
- The vehicle is equipped with the company's xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system that monitors the driving situation constantly and distributes the engine's power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon to make TV streaming device in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bajaj Housing Finance to provide home loan digital sanction letter in 10 minutes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TikTok's US ad business roars back as Trump's threats recede
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore reduces foreign workers quota in manufacturing sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil holds near $60 in New York as power crisis hits US supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at ₹1.96 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex, Nifty end flat as some banks fall, Reliance gains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin extends its rally to an all-time high close to $50,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold, silver prices rise marginally, gold at ₹47,409, silver ₹70,280
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox