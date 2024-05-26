 FPIs halt selling: Sign of favourable Lok Sabha poll result calming investors? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

FPIs halt selling: Sign of favourable Lok Sabha poll result calming investors?

ByHT News Desk
May 26, 2024 03:04 PM IST

Data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) showed that a week ago, the cumulative total of selling was approximately ₹28,000 crore.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been aggressively selling Indian stocks in May, reaching a total of 22,046 crore by the end of the month. This consistent selling is partly due to factors like a strong US dollar, persistent inflation, especially in the food sector and concerns about election outcomes.

New Delhi, India - May 25, 2024: A polling official sealing the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) After the Sixth phase of voting for Genral Lok Sabha elections , at Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School (Bela road) in New Delhi , India, on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - May 25, 2024: A polling official sealing the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) After the Sixth phase of voting for Genral Lok Sabha elections , at Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School (Bela road) in New Delhi , India, on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

However, there has been a slowdown in selling in recent sessions as investors anticipate a strong performance in the stock market indices. Both the Nifty and Sensex reached all-time highs this week, attracting significant investments.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) showed that a week ago, the cumulative total of selling was approximately 28,000 crore.

Follow- Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

How will Lok Sabha elections impact FPI?

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, noted, “The FII selling, which began as a trickle in April, turned into a flood in May. Going forward, as clarity emerges on the election front, FIIs are likely to buy in India since they cannot afford to miss the post-election results rally. In fact, the rally may begin even before the election results.”

ALSO READ- How did the Indian stock market react to elections in the past?

Amidst the ongoing general election in India and the accompanying uncertainty, foreign investors are cautious about entering the Indian equity markets before the election results are announced, according to Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research at Morningstar Investment Research India.

ALSO READ- If nation remains silent, it will ensure dictatorship in future: Kharge at Himachal rally

How has FPIs trend been this year?

April: FPIs were once again net sellers in Indian stocks, possibly influenced by the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Despite being net buyers until mid-April, FPIs sold stocks worth 8,671 crore by the end of the month.

February and March: FPIs shifted back to being net buyers.

January: FPIs significantly sold Indian stocks, becoming net sellers in the equity market.

(Inputs from PTI, ANI)

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / FPIs halt selling: Sign of favourable Lok Sabha poll result calming investors?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On