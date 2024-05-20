 French startup Pasqal to deploy first quantum computer in Saudi Arabia - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
French startup Pasqal to deploy first quantum computer in Saudi Arabia

Reuters |
May 20, 2024 12:46 PM IST

Pasqal will install, maintain, and operate a 200-cubit quantum computer scheduled for deployment in the second half of 2025.

Paris-based quantum computer startup company Pasqal announced it had signed a partnership with Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco to install the first quantum computer in the country.

Pasqal will install, maintain, and operate a 200-cubit quantum computer scheduled for deployment in the second half of 2025.
Pasqal will install, maintain, and operate a 200-cubit quantum computer scheduled for deployment in the second half of 2025.(Representational)

Pasqal will install, maintain, and operate a 200-cubit quantum computer scheduled for deployment in the second half of 2025.

"Through this partnership, we'll be at the forefront of accelerating commercial adoption of this transformative technology in Saudi Arabia," said Pasqal CEO and co-founder Georges-Olivier Reymond.

Pasqal previously sold two quantum computers to France and Germany, and Alain Aspect - one of its founders - won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for experiments in quantum mechanics that laid the groundwork for quantum computing.

Scientists expect quantum computers could one day make certain calculations millions of times faster than the fastest super computers today.

French startup Pasqal to deploy first quantum computer in Saudi Arabia

