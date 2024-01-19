From Ambanis to Birlas: List of business leaders invited for Ram temple ceremony

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, known as the 'Pran Pratishtha,' is scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct the rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha,' and the main rituals will be led by a team of priests headed by Lakshmikant Dixit. Notable business personalities have also received invitations to attend the ceremony. Diyas lit up in the shape of Ram Mandir, which is being built in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi.(Handout images/HT)

The list of attendees at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony includes:

• Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries chairperson) and family

Kokilaben Ambani

Neeta Ambani

Akash Ambani

Anant Ambani

Shloka Ambani

Radhika Merchant (would-be-daughter-in-law)

• Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla Group chairperson) and his wife Nirja Birla

• Ajay Piramal (Piramal Group chairperson)

• Anand Mahindra (Mahindra and Mahindra)

• Ajay Shriram (DCM Shriram)

• K Krithivasan (TCS CEO)

• K Satish Reddy (Dr. Reddy's Pharmaceuticals)

• Punit Goenka (Zee Entertainment Enterprises CEO)

• S N Subrahmanyan (L&T CEO)

• Durali Divi (Divis Laboratories)

• N R Narayana Murthy (Infosys founder)

• Naveen Jindal (Jindal Steel & Power)

• Naresh Trehan (Medanta Group)

The consecration ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end at 1 pm. Modi will then address a gathering of over 7,000 people at the venue -– and lakhs are expected to watch the event live on TV.

Centre has declared a half-day closure for all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments across the country on Monday, January 22.

"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024. All Ministries/Departments of Government of India may bring the above decision to the notice of all concerned," read the central government order undersigned by Parveen Jargar Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of India.

