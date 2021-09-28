Fuel prices go up after months: Check latest rates in your city

Prices of fuel rose across the nation on Tuesday for the first time since July as the international oil rate soared to a record three-year high crossing the $80 a barrel mark.

In Delhi, petrol rates reached ₹101.39 per litre with a hike of ₹0.20, while diesel rose by ₹0.25 for the second consecutive day to touch ₹89.57 per litre.

The price of petrol in Mumbai rose to ₹107.47 per litre after a hike of ₹0.21, while diesel was being sold at ₹97.21 per litre after an increase of ₹0.27. Petrol in Kolkata touched ₹101. 87 per litre after an increase of ₹0.25, while diesel sold at ₹92.67 a litre, following a rise of Rs. 0.25 for the third consecutive day.

In Chennai, petrol was priced at ₹99.15 following a hike of ₹0.19, while diesel touched ₹94.17 a litre, an increase of Rs. 0.24 for the second consecutive day.

Diesel price has increased by nearly 70 paise in four days.

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. The difference in fuel prices in cities is due to various local VAT factors, freight charges and other taxes.

Fuel prices in other cities:

1. Pune: Petrol prices – ₹107.02 per litre; Diesel prices – ₹95.30 per litre.

2. Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹104.92 per litre; Diesel prices – ₹95.06 per litre.

3. Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹105.48 per litre; Diesel prices – ₹97.74 per litre.

4. Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 98.73 per litre; Diesel prices – ₹90.17 per litre.

5. Chandigarh: Petrol prices ₹97.61 per litre; Diesel prices – ₹89.31 per litre.

6. Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – ₹99.15 per litre; Diesel prices – ₹90.29 per litre.