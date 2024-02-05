Gabriel Pet Straps IPO to be finalised today: How to check allotment status

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment date: Gabriel Pet Straps IPO share allotment will be finalised today. Those who have applied for the issue can check the Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment status on the Gabriel Pet Straps IPO registrar portal- Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd- where you can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can be seen in the IPO allotment status. Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment status: Details on how you can check allotment status for the IPO.(Representative Photo)

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment: What about refund?

Gabriel Pet Straps will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares on February 6 and on the same day those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment: What is the listing date?

Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd listing date is fixed for February 7 on BSE SME.

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment: How to check status?

You can check the allotment status on the website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd- https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html and follow these steps.

Login at the site. Select "Gabriel Pet Straps IPO" in company name section. Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number. Click at 'Search'

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment: How to check on BSE?

You can check Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment status on BSE using the following steps: