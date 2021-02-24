GAIL share buyback offer to open on February 25: All you need to know
State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd will open its buyback offer on Thursday, February 25. The offer will include 6.97 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each. This offer represents 1.55 per cent of the total number of equity shares in issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company. GAIL owns and operates a network of around 12,500km of high-pressure trunk pipelines and is a leading natural gas company with diversified interests across the natural gas value chain of trading, transmission, LPG production, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, and city gas.
Here’s everything you need to know about the GAIL share buyback offer:
1. According to a statement issued by GAIL, it will buy back shares from all existing shareholders and beneficial owners as on the record date, which is January 28, and this will be done on a proportionate basis.
2. The buyback will be done through the tender offer process at a price of ₹150 per equity share for an aggregate consideration not exceeding ₹1,046.35 crore.
3. The share buyback will close on March 10.
4. The funds for the buyback will be met out by the company through internally-generated cash resources.
5. The buyback offer size represents 2.50 per cent and 2.26 per cent of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company, respectively for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.
6. The oil ministry had put on hold a plan to bifurcate GAIL (India) Ltd. GAIL has massive plans to double its pipeline network to 34,000km and the plan would have hampered the company’s ability to borrow funds to fund its infrastructural needs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex rallies 1,030 points to end at 50,781, Nifty closes at 15k
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GAIL share buyback offer to open on February 25: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex rallies over 500 pts; Nifty tops 14,850 after trade resumption
- After resumption of trade at 3.45 pm, NSE Nifty was quoting 152.95 points or 1.04 per cent up at 14,860.75.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order
- The scarcity, exacerbated by the pandemic, will be the subject when Biden meets a bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss the issue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barbie’s pandemic sales boom followed yearslong revamp at Mattel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyundai Motor to replace battery systems in 82,000 EVs in recall worth $900 mil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSE, BSE extend trading hours till 5pm today. Here's why
- Earlier in the day, NSE had halted trading in its cash and derivative segments at 11.40 am, due to issues with telecom links of its two service providers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSE halts trading after telecom disruption
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong’s first trading tax hike since 1993 pummels stocks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank holidays March 2021: List of days banks will remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI governor urges market to work together with the bank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP power corporation seeks change in tariff slabs to get more revenue
- UP State Electricity Consumer Council has opposed the corporation's proposal, arguing that the demand for change in slabs was an attempt to hike tariff through the backdoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s time to look beyond physical gold!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI says it has ‘major concerns’ about Cryptocurrency
- The RBI had banned banks and other regulated entities from supporting crypto transactions in 2018 after digital currencies were used for fraud following Modi’s landmark demonetization program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As petrol price hits ₹100 in India, here’s where it is selling below ₹30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox