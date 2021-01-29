IND USA
GameStop board members other than Cohen have added almost $175 million to the paper value of their holdings since early January. A group of directors offloaded shares worth about $20 million in the week Cohen joined the board.(Reuters)
GameStop executives sit on $1.3 billion gain from trading frenzy

The video-game retailer’s top executives have seen the value of their holdings surge about $1.3 billion in the wake of a Reddit-fueled trading frenzy that has sent GameStop shares soaring more than 1,500% this month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:48 PM IST

GameStop Corp.’s manic ride is transforming the fortunes of its leaders -- at least on paper.

The video-game retailer’s top executives have seen the value of their holdings surge about $1.3 billion in the wake of a Reddit-fueled trading frenzy that has sent GameStop shares soaring more than 1,500% this month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Chief Executive Officer George Sherman has the biggest holding among the company’s senior employees, with stock awards expected to vest over the next few years that were worth more than $700 million as of 10:45 a.m. in New York. Chief Financial Officer James Bell owns a stake valued at about $170 million, while Chief Customer Officer Frank Hamlin’s is worth more than $120 million.

Some of the awards are tied to the company’s performance, and for executives to realize those payouts, GameStop would need to maintain its frothy share price. The rally has inflated GameStop’s market value to more than $20 billion from $1.3 billion at the end of 2020 even as the retailer’s sales fell 22% in its last fiscal year and the company lost $471 million.

A GameStop representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

GameStop is among the companies that have surged lately as investors continue a relentless buying spree of heavily shorted stocks touted on Reddit forum WallStreetBets. While the focus of the forum’s campaign has been hedge funds that shorted the companies’ shares, some of the more outspoken Reddit traders have portrayed their efforts as taking a populist stand against generational inequality and bail-outs of the wealthy.

Other beneficiaries of GameStop’s rise include Chewy Inc. co-founder Ryan Cohen, who joined the company’s board this month after building a 13% stake worth more than $2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The run-up has also boosted the wealth of Donald Foss, founder of subprime auto lender Credit Acceptance Corp., who owns a stake in GameStop worth about $1.1 billion.

GameStop board members other than Cohen have added almost $175 million to the paper value of their holdings since early January. A group of directors offloaded shares worth about $20 million in the week Cohen joined the board.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company’s shares have since jumped more than 500%.

The government, in consultation with the central bank, has decided to allow a discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online.
business

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme to open for subscription from Monday. Details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:26 PM IST
Here's everything you need to know about the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme
A woman walks past a poster of Reliance Industries installed outside the venue of the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai.(Reuters)
business

Reliance Industries races past TCS to become most-valued domestic firm, again

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:32 PM IST
At close of trade on Friday, RIL’s market capitalisation was at 11,68,454.02 crore, which was 374.18 crore more than that of TCS' 11,68,079.84 crore valuation on the BSE.
Randeep Hothi is a doctoral candidate in Asian languages and cultures at the University of Michigan
india news

Randeep Hothi: The Indian American who sued Elon Musk

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:42 PM IST
  • Randeep Hothi is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Berkeley. He's part of a global group that has vehemently criticised Elon Musk and Tesla. This group made up of ex-Tesla employees, students like Hothi, and other professionals.
The output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel and cement declined by 3.6%, 7.2%, 2.8%, 2.9%, 2.7%, and 9.7%, respectively. (Representative Image)(Harikrishna Katragadda/ MINT (Representative Image))
business

Eight core industries' output contracts 1.3% in Dec 2020

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:26 PM IST
The core sectors had expanded by 3.1% in December 2019, according to the provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.
BSNL now plans to float a tender for procuring equipment for 57,000 sites for 4G services but exact details will be shared in the tender document.(Reuters representative image)
business

BSNL employees' union alleges management failure in implementing revival package

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:20 PM IST
The union alleged that BSNL failed to disburse salary in 2020 despite the government's revival package. Adding that the monthly revenue collection of BSNL 1,500 crore and the expenditure for salary payment of the employees is around 450 crore but still, salary is not disbursed on time.
A view of New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), in Ajmeri Gate, New Delhi, India.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
business

IRFC shares make weak debut: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The IPO had opened for subscription on January 18 and the price band for the IPO was 25-26. This was the first public issue of 2021 and it received a strong response after it was launched.
India resumed scheduled domestic flights on May 25, 2020, after suspending them for a period of two months.(PTI file photo)
business

Aircraft movements, passenger traffic predicted to reach pre-Covid levels

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Indian carriers added 44 aircraft in April-November period last year despite the coronavirus-induced crisis.
Elon Musk asked the judge to strike the lawsuit on the grounds that what he said involved a matter of public interest -- making it protected speech (Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)
business

Elon Musk fails to get Indian American student's defamation lawsuit thrown out

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Randeep Hothi, a University of Michigan graduate student known as “@skabooshka” on Twitter, drew Musk’s wrath two years ago after two incidents, both of which Hothi claims were harmless.
The WHO is currently reviewing 11 vaccines for emergency use.(AP file photo)
business

WHO: COVAX to cover 3% of poor countries' populations in first half of 2021

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:11 PM IST
The WHO has authorized just one Covid-19 vaccine so far - a shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
On Friday, Bitcoin rallied above $35,000, with brokers attributing the move to Elon Musk mentioning the cryptocurrency in his bio page on Twitter(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin investors may lose everything, European Central Bank warns

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:03 PM IST
  • Gabriel Makhlouf’s comments echo skepticism from ECB leaders. The cryptocurrency is a “highly speculative asset,” President Christine Lagarde said this month. Bitcoin prices have more than doubled since November and topped $40,000 earlier this month.
Dogecoin hit $0.0138 on January 28. This happened days after the Gamestop frenzy on Reddit that caused Gamestop’s share to soar by nearly 2,000 per cent, since the beginning of 2021.(Getty Images)
business

Everything you need to know about Dogecoin, the meme-based cryptocurrency

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:50 PM IST
The surge in Dogecoin has got the attention of billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who on Thursday tweeted a picture of a magazine cover of “Dogue”, a play on the popular magazine fashion title “Vogue.”
Robinhood’s decision to rein in the risk to itself by banning certain trades and unwinding client bets -- igniting an outcry from customers and even US political leaders -- came after the stock market’s central clearing hub demanded large sums of collateral from brokerages that for weeks had facilitated spectacular jumps in shares such as GameStop.(AP)
business

Day-trader favorites rally again as Robinhood eases trading ban

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:27 PM IST
GameStop, the face of the retail craze that’s gripped Wall Street and drawn scrutiny from Washington, surged as much as 143% and was up 105% at $397 as of 5:36 a.m. in New York. The heavily shorted video-game retailer plunged 44% in Thursday’s US cash session for its first slump in six days.
A 9.9 million barrel drawdown in US oil inventories last week and forecasts for a small drop in US oil production in February were also price-supportive. (Representative Image)(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil prices rangebound as supply cuts offset virus worries

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Saudi Arabia is set to cut output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March. Compliance with output curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, has improved in January.
Bitcoin jumped over 300% last year, as bigger US investors and corporations sought exposure to the cryptocurrency.(Reuters)
business

Bitcoin soars 14% after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:05 PM IST
The billionaire entrepreneur, followed by 43.8 million users on Twitter, has a record of making market-moving comments on the site.
