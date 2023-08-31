News / Business / India's April-June quarter GDP growth at 7.8%: Govt data

India's April-June quarter GDP growth at 7.8%: Govt data

ByHT News Desk
Aug 31, 2023 06:20 PM IST

GDP grows by 7.8 pc in Q1 of 2023-24 compared to 13.1 pc in year-ago quarter: NSO data

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) experienced a 7.8 per cent expansion during the initial quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on Thursday.

India GDP grows by 7.8% in Q1 2023-24.
India GDP grows by 7.8% in Q1 2023-24.

This growth rate surpasses the previous quarter's increase of 6.1 per cent. However, the pace is comparably slower than the 13.1 per cent growth registered during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23.

With this, India maintains its position as the fastest-expanding major economy, with China's GDP growth standing at 6.3 per cent for the April-June quarter.

“Quarterly Estimates of GDP are indicator based and are compiled using the benchmark-indicator method, i.e., quarterly estimates available for the previous year referred to as the benchmark year are extrapolated using the relevant indicators reflecting the performance of sectors”, the government said in a statement.

According to NSO data, the agricultural sector witnessed a growth of 3.5 per cent, marking an improvement from the 2.4 per cent recorded in the same period of the fiscal year 2022-23.

However, the pace of growth in the manufacturing sector eased to 4.7 per cent during the initial quarter of the current fiscal year, a decline from the 6.1 per cent seen in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in August, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) anticipated a growth rate of 6.5 per cent for the entire fiscal year. Breaking this down on a quarterly basis, the figures stood at 8 per cent for Q1, Mint reported.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has adjusted its outlook for India's GDP growth in 2023, upgrading it to 6.1 per cent.

In June, Fitch Ratings also revised its prediction for India's economic growth in the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), elevating it to 6.3 per cent from the prior forecast of 6 per cent.

(This is a developing copy. Please get back to check for updates)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out