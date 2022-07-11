Home / Business / Global CEOs to announce $6.8 billion investment at Macron’s Choose France summit
Global CEOs to announce $6.8 billion investment at Macron’s Choose France summit

The 14 investment projects from companies such as FedEx , Akzonobel and Raytheon Technologies, will create 4,000 jobs in France, the Elysée palace said.
Published on Jul 11, 2022 06:20 AM IST
Reuters |

International investors will announce 6.7 billion euros ($6.82 billion) of investment in France at the fifth edition of President Emmanuel Macron’s Choose France summit to be held in Versailles on Monday, his office said.

The 14 investment projects from companies such as FedEx , Akzonobel and Raytheon Technologies, will create 4,000 jobs in France, the Elysée palace said.

For the past five years, Macron has sought to woo global investors by rolling out the red carpet to top CEOs at annual summits at the glamorous former royal palace of Versailles.

