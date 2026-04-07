Godrej Consumer warns of price hikes if crude oil sustains over $100/barrel

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. expects costs to rise 6% to 9% if crude oil prices holds at $100 to $110 a barrel and palm oil prices hover between 4,500 and 4,800 Malaysian ringgit per tonne. Godrej Consumer Products retails FMCG goods, which have seen a reduction in GST rate to 5% as part of a rationalisation move in 2025. (Handout)

The impact may be offset by price hikes and other savings measures, the maker of Cinthol soaps and Goodknight mosquito repellent said in an exchange filing on Monday (6 April 2026), without providing too many details.

Recent gains in both commodities have been driven by the ongoing Middle East conflict. Palm oil derivatives, a key input for soaps and personal care products, along with crude-linked packaging and freight costs, are major expenses for Indian consumer companies, which were only beginning to see a recovery in demand following tax relief measures introduced late last year.

Consumer companies typically hike prices or cut costs to protect margins from higher input costs. In Q3 FY26, Godrej's costs had risen 6.3% to $361.49 million.

Godrej Consumer Q4 Update The company expects close-to-double-digit growth in consolidated revenue and core earnings in Q4 FY26, driven by steady domestic demand. It's now confident to meet its original bottom-line plans for FY27 while stepping up revenue growth even if costs stay at current levels, but warned of revisions if input costs rise further.

Crude-led inflation is likely to persist into the first half of FY27, though policy support, including tax relief measures, could partially offset the impact.