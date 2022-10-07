Home / Business / Gold and Silver Price today, Oct 7: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Price today, Oct 7: Check latest rates in your city

Published on Oct 07, 2022 10:47 AM IST

Gold and Silver Rate Today, 7th October: The cost of ten grammes of 22k gold stood at ₹47,850. On the other hand, eight grammes of 22k gold is priced at ₹38,280.

The price of gold remained unchanged on Friday(Mint file)
ByAryan Prakash

The price of gold remained unchanged on Friday. According to Goodreturns website, which tracks the daily gold prices, the cost of ten grammes of 22k gold stood at 47,850. On the other hand, eight grammes of 22k gold is priced at 38,280.

On the other hand, ten grammes of 24K gold cost 52,200 while eight grammes of 24k gold cost 41,760.

Gold prices in India is dependent on various factors including currency and global demand for the metal. In case the rupee slides against the US dollar, the gold prices per gramme become expensive. The international factors include volatile policies, slowing global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies and more, Goodreturns stated.

On the other hand, the price of silver showed a slight increase on Friday as compared to yesterday. A gram of silver costs 61.60 today, while 10 gms of silver cost 616.

Here are the gold and silver prices in top Indian cities on Friday, October 7, 2022.

CITY22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GM)SILVER (Rs/10 GM)
NEW DELHI 48,000 616
MUMBAI 47,850 616
KOLKATA 47,850 616
CHENNAI 48,350 665
BENGALURU 47,900 665

In India, the silver prices are affected by a number of factors. These include the international prices of the metal. In our country, the silver prices take cues from the international markets. In September, the price of 1kg silver increased by 10.47 per cent in September. On September 10, silver attained its highest price of 60,400.

