Gold and Silver Price today, Oct 7: Check latest rates in your city

The price of gold remained unchanged on Friday. According to Goodreturns website, which tracks the daily gold prices, the cost of ten grammes of 22k gold stood at ₹47,850. On the other hand, eight grammes of 22k gold is priced at ₹38,280.



On the other hand, ten grammes of 24K gold cost ₹52,200 while eight grammes of 24k gold cost ₹41,760.



Gold prices in India is dependent on various factors including currency and global demand for the metal. In case the rupee slides against the US dollar, the gold prices per gramme become expensive. The international factors include volatile policies, slowing global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies and more, Goodreturns stated.



On the other hand, the price of silver showed a slight increase on Friday as compared to yesterday. A gram of silver costs ₹61.60 today, while 10 gms of silver cost ₹616.



Here are the gold and silver prices in top Indian cities on Friday, October 7, 2022.

CITY 22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GM) SILVER (Rs/10 GM) NEW DELHI ₹ 48,000 ₹ 616 MUMBAI ₹ 47,850 ₹ 616 KOLKATA ₹ 47,850 ₹ 616 CHENNAI ₹ 48,350 ₹ 665 BENGALURU ₹ 47,900 ₹ 665

In India, the silver prices are affected by a number of factors. These include the international prices of the metal. In our country, the silver prices take cues from the international markets. In September, the price of 1kg silver increased by 10.47 per cent in September. On September 10, silver attained its highest price of ₹60,400.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON