Gold and silver prices in India: Check latest rates in your city

On Monday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are unchanged. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold is being sold for ₹5515, while eight gram can be bought for ₹44,120. For 10 gram and 100 gram, on the other hand, buyers must spend ₹55,150 and ₹5,51,500, respectively.

One gram of 24K gold, meanwhile, is priced at ₹6016, and eight gram, ₹48,128. For 10 gram and 100 gram, customers must pay ₹60,160 and ₹6,01,600, respectively.

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,200 ₹ 60,220 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 55,150 ₹ 60,160 Chennai ₹ 55,450 ₹ 60,490 Delhi ₹ 55,300 ₹ 60,320

It must also be noted that the rates given here are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rate for the day.

Silver prices on July 24

Silver, too, has the same prices as it did on the previous day. Therefore, the rate of one gram of silver stands at ₹78, and ₹624 for eight gram. For 10 gram, 100 gram, and 100 kilogram, you must pay ₹780, ₹7800, and ₹78,000, respectively.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 780 Bengaluru ₹ 805 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 765

