Gold and silver prices on April 23: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 23, 2023 11:17 AM IST

Both 22 and 24 carat gold, as well as silver, are cheaper than yesterday, when the country celebrated the festival of Akshaya Tritiya.

On Sunday, both 22 and 24 carat (K) gold are cheaper than yesterday, when the country celebrated the festival of Akshaya Tritiya. According to the Goodreturns website, 1 gram of 22K gold is at 5,575, down 30 from Saturday, when it was available for 5,605. Similarly, 8 gram and 10 gram of the metal can be bought for 44,600 and 55,750, respectively, as compared to on Akshaya Tritiya, when these were available for 44,840 and 56,050 (difference of 240 and 300).

Representational Photo
1 gram of 24K gold, on the other hand, is at 6,082, while it cost 6,115 a day ago. 8 gram and 10 gram are at 48,656 and 60,820; yesterday, these were priced at 48,920 and 61,150 (difference: 33, 264, 330).

Cities22K gold ( per gram)24K old ( per gram)
Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida 55,900 60,970
Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Vadodara 55,800 60,870
Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai 56,050 61,150
Hyderabad, Pune 55,750 60,820

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned here are without GST, TCS, and other levies. Customers must contact their local jewellers to find out the actual rates.

Silver prices in India on April 23, 2023

Just like gold, the prices for silver, too, are down, with 1 gram of the metal priced at 76.90, down 0.70 from Saturday's 77.60, as per Goodreturns. 8 gram and 10 gram of silver are cheaper by 5.60 and 7 respectively, and one can buy these for 615.20 and 769.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 gram of silver is at 760, and in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at 804.

gold silver
