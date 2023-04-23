Gold and silver prices on April 23: Check latest rates in your city

On Sunday, both 22 and 24 carat (K) gold are cheaper than yesterday, when the country celebrated the festival of Akshaya Tritiya. According to the Goodreturns website, 1 gram of 22K gold is at ₹5,575, down ₹30 from Saturday, when it was available for ₹5,605. Similarly, 8 gram and 10 gram of the metal can be bought for ₹44,600 and ₹55,750, respectively, as compared to on Akshaya Tritiya, when these were available for ₹44,840 and ₹56,050 (difference of ₹240 and ₹300). Representational Photo

1 gram of 24K gold, on the other hand, is at ₹6,082, while it cost ₹6,115 a day ago. 8 gram and 10 gram are at ₹48,656 and ₹60,820; yesterday, these were priced at ₹48,920 and ₹61,150 (difference: ₹33, ₹264, ₹330).

Cities 22K gold ( ₹ per gram) 24K old ( ₹ per gram) Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida ₹ 55,900 ₹ 60,970 Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Vadodara ₹ 55,800 ₹ 60,870 Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai ₹ 56,050 ₹ 61,150 Hyderabad, Pune ₹ 55,750 ₹ 60,820

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned here are without GST, TCS, and other levies. Customers must contact their local jewellers to find out the actual rates.

Silver prices in India on April 23, 2023

Just like gold, the prices for silver, too, are down, with 1 gram of the metal priced at ₹76.90, down ₹0.70 from Saturday's 77.60, as per Goodreturns. 8 gram and 10 gram of silver are cheaper by ₹5.60 and ₹7 respectively, and one can buy these for ₹615.20 and ₹769.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 gram of silver is at ₹760, and in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at ₹804.

