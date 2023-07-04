Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on July 4: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on July 4: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jul 04, 2023 11:26 AM IST

Gold prices: In Delhi, the price of 22K and 24K gold stood at ₹54,300 per 10 gms and ₹59,220 per 10 gms respectively.

Gold prices in India saw a gain of 10 per gram on Monday. According to the website Goodreturns, which tracks prices of gold daily, one gram of 22-carat metal costs 5,415. On the other hand, one gram of 24-carat gold costs 5,906.

Gold, silver prices today.(Mint file)
Gold, silver prices today.(Mint file)

In Delhi, the price of 22K and 24K gold stood at 54,300 per 10 gms and 59,220 per 10 gms respectively. In India's financial capital Mumbai, 22K gold was priced at 54,150 per 10 gms while 24K gold cost 59,060 per 10 gms.

CityGold 22-carat (Rs/10 gram)Silver (Rs/kg)
Delhi54,30071,700
Mumbai54,15071,700
Chennai54,52075,800
Kolkata54,15071,700

Silver rates dropped by 200 on Tuesday nationally, with minor changes in major Indian cities. According to the Goodreturns website, one kilogram of silver cost 71,700.

In India, gold prices are determined by various factors including currency, international factors and government policies.

While, the price of silver is determined by factors like gold rates, industrial demand, bulk purchases, inflation etc. If the price of gold increases, the silver price is also influenced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out