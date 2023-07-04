Gold and silver prices on July 4: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices in India saw a gain of ₹10 per gram on Monday. According to the website Goodreturns, which tracks prices of gold daily, one gram of 22-carat metal costs ₹5,415. On the other hand, one gram of 24-carat gold costs ₹5,906. Gold, silver prices today.(Mint file)

In Delhi, the price of 22K and 24K gold stood at ₹54,300 per 10 gms and ₹59,220 per 10 gms respectively. In India's financial capital Mumbai, 22K gold was priced at ₹54,150 per 10 gms while 24K gold cost ₹59,060 per 10 gms.

City Gold 22-carat (Rs/10 gram) Silver (Rs/kg) Delhi 54,300 71,700 Mumbai 54,150 71,700 Chennai 54,520 75,800 Kolkata 54,150 71,700

Silver rates dropped by ₹200 on Tuesday nationally, with minor changes in major Indian cities. According to the Goodreturns website, one kilogram of silver cost ₹71,700.

In India, gold prices are determined by various factors including currency, international factors and government policies.

While, the price of silver is determined by factors like gold rates, industrial demand, bulk purchases, inflation etc. If the price of gold increases, the silver price is also influenced.

