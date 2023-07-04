Gold and silver prices on July 4: Check latest rates in your city
Gold prices: In Delhi, the price of 22K and 24K gold stood at ₹54,300 per 10 gms and ₹59,220 per 10 gms respectively.
Gold prices in India saw a gain of ₹10 per gram on Monday. According to the website Goodreturns, which tracks prices of gold daily, one gram of 22-carat metal costs ₹5,415. On the other hand, one gram of 24-carat gold costs ₹5,906.
In Delhi, the price of 22K and 24K gold stood at ₹54,300 per 10 gms and ₹59,220 per 10 gms respectively. In India's financial capital Mumbai, 22K gold was priced at ₹54,150 per 10 gms while 24K gold cost ₹59,060 per 10 gms.
|City
|Gold 22-carat (Rs/10 gram)
|Silver (Rs/kg)
|Delhi
|54,300
|71,700
|Mumbai
|54,150
|71,700
|Chennai
|54,520
|75,800
|Kolkata
|54,150
|71,700
Silver rates dropped by ₹200 on Tuesday nationally, with minor changes in major Indian cities. According to the Goodreturns website, one kilogram of silver cost ₹71,700.
In India, gold prices are determined by various factors including currency, international factors and government policies.
While, the price of silver is determined by factors like gold rates, industrial demand, bulk purchases, inflation etc. If the price of gold increases, the silver price is also influenced.