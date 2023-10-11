Gold and silver prices on October 11: Check latest rates for your city

On Wednesday, gold rates are the same as on the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. One gram of 22-carat (K) gold, therefore, comes for ₹5365, and eight gram, for ₹42,920. For 10 gram and 100 gram, buyers must pay ₹53,650 and ₹5,36,500, respectively. Representational Image

Similarly, one gram of 24K of the yellow metal is priced at ₹5853, and eight gram, at ₹46,824. On the other hand, 10 gram is available for ₹58,530, and 100 gram, for ₹5,85,300.

City 22K Gold price (/10 gram) 24K Gold price (/10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 53,700 ₹ 58,580 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 53,650 ₹ 58,530 Chennai ₹ 53,800 ₹ 58,690 Delhi ₹ 53,800 ₹ 58,680

Customers must, however, note that the gold prices mentioned above do not includes GST, TCS and other levies, which means that these are only indicative. For the exact daily rate, please contact your nearest jeweller.

Silver prices

Meanwhile, for silver too, the daily price is the same as on the previous day. As per Goodreturns, therefore, one gram of silver is priced at ₹72.60, eight gram at ₹580.80, while 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram are rated at ₹726, ₹7260 and ₹72,600, in that order.

City Silver price Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata ₹ 726 Bengaluru ₹ 705 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 755

