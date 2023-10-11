News / Business / Gold and silver prices on October 11: Check latest rates for your city

Gold and silver prices on October 11: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 11, 2023 08:57 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here are their rates for today.

On Wednesday, gold rates are the same as on the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. One gram of 22-carat (K) gold, therefore, comes for 5365, and eight gram, for 42,920. For 10 gram and 100 gram, buyers must pay 53,650 and 5,36,500, respectively.

Representational Image

Similarly, one gram of 24K of the yellow metal is priced at 5853, and eight gram, at 46,824. On the other hand, 10 gram is available for 58,530, and 100 gram, for 5,85,300.

City22K Gold price (/10 gram)24K Gold price (/10 gram)
Ahmedabad 53,700 58,580
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 53,650 58,530
Chennai 53,800 58,690
Delhi 53,800 58,680

Customers must, however, note that the gold prices mentioned above do not includes GST, TCS and other levies, which means that these are only indicative. For the exact daily rate, please contact your nearest jeweller.

Silver prices

Meanwhile, for silver too, the daily price is the same as on the previous day. As per Goodreturns, therefore, one gram of silver is priced at 72.60, eight gram at 580.80, while 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram are rated at 726, 7260 and 72,600, in that order.

CitySilver price
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata 726
Bengaluru 705
Chennai, Hyderabad 755
