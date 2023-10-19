News / Business / Gold and silver prices on October 19: Check latest rates for your city

Gold and silver prices on October 19: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 19, 2023 08:36 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here are the rates for today.

On Thursday, the daily price for both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold is up by Re 1 for each gram as compared to the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. Therefore, one gram of 22K gold comes for 5546, and 6050 for 24K. Similarly, eight gram of 22K of the yellow metal is priced at 44,368, and 48,400 for 24K; the cost of 10 gram is 55,460 (22K) and 60,500 (24K), and 5,54,600 (22K) and 6,05,000 (24K) for 100 gram.

India gold rates today

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,510 60,550
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 55,460 60,500
Chennai 55,660 60,720
Delhi 55,610 60,650

It must be noted, however, that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact daily rate, one must contact their local jeweller.

Silver rates today

Silver, meanwhile, has the same price as yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. Hence, one gram of the metal is available for 74.60, eight gram for 596.80, while 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram are at 746, 7460, and 74,600, respectively.

CitySilver price
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 746
Bengaluru 740
Chennai, Hyderabad 780
