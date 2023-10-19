Gold and silver prices on October 19: Check latest rates for your city

On Thursday, the daily price for both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold is up by Re 1 for each gram as compared to the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. Therefore, one gram of 22K gold comes for ₹5546, and ₹6050 for 24K. Similarly, eight gram of 22K of the yellow metal is priced at ₹44,368, and ₹48,400 for 24K; the cost of 10 gram is ₹55,460 (22K) and ₹60,500 (24K), and ₹5,54,600 (22K) and ₹6,05,000 (24K) for 100 gram. Representational Image

India gold rates today

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,510 ₹ 60,550 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 55,460 ₹ 60,500 Chennai ₹ 55,660 ₹ 60,720 Delhi ₹ 55,610 ₹ 60,650

It must be noted, however, that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact daily rate, one must contact their local jeweller.

Silver rates today

Silver, meanwhile, has the same price as yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. Hence, one gram of the metal is available for ₹74.60, eight gram for ₹596.80, while 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram are at ₹746, ₹7460, and ₹74,600, respectively.

City Silver price Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 746 Bengaluru ₹ 740 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 780

