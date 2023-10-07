Gold and silver prices on October 7: Check latest rates in your city
Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹52,650 in Delhi on Saturday.
The price of gold remained unchanged on Saturday. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at ₹5,250 per gram. The larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at ₹42,000 and ₹52,500 respectively. Also, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at ₹5,25,000. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹5,723 per gram.
Silver price maintained stability, with one kilogram of silver registering a nationwide cost of ₹70,600.
|City
|Gold (Rs/10gram)
|Silver (Rs/kg)
|Chennai
|52,850
|73,000
|Mumbai
|52,500
|70,600
|Delhi
|52,650
|70,600
|Kolkata
|52,500
|70,600
These price fluctuations are influenced by an array of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a key component. Factors such as global gold demand, currency values in various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies, exert their influence on gold prices within the Indian market.