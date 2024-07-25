 Gold and silver rates today on 25-07-2024: Check latest prices in your city - Hindustan Times
Gold and silver rates today on 25-07-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Jul 25, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver Rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 70672.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 85030.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate decreased on Thursday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7067.2 per gm, down by 44.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6473.6 per gm, down by 39.0.

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.65%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -2.02%. The silver rate is 85030.0 per kg, down by 140.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 70672.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-07-2024, the price of gold was 75048.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-07-2024 was 75533.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 85030.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-07-2024, the price of silver was 88370.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-07-2024 was 91740.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 70534.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-07-2024, the price of gold was 75122.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-07-2024 was 76124.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 85030.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-07-2024, the price of silver was 88460.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-07-2024 was 91650.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 70672.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-07-2024, the price of gold was 75341.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-07-2024 was 76050.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 85030.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-07-2024, the price of silver was 88370.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-07-2024 was 91740.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 70672.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-07-2024, the price of gold was 75561.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-07-2024 was 75089.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 85030.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-07-2024, the price of silver was 88370.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-07-2024 was 91740.0/Kg.

The gold August 2024 MCX futures were trading at 73121.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.179 at the time of publishing.
The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 92020.0 per kg, down by 0.154 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

