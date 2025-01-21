Menu Explore
Gold prices hit two-month high amid weakening dollar

Reuters |
Jan 21, 2025 06:09 PM IST

Gold prices hit a two-month high at $2,722.83 per ounce due to a weakened U.S. dollar and investor uncertainty regarding Trump's trade policies

Gold prices surged to over a two-month high on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar weakened, while the yellow metal was also supported as investors flocked towards it amid uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's trade policies.

As the U.S. dollar declined, gold prices rose to more than a two-month high on Tuesday. Investors rushed to the yellow metal in anticipation of Donald Trump's trade policy.(Representative Image)
As the U.S. dollar declined, gold prices rose to more than a two-month high on Tuesday. Investors rushed to the yellow metal in anticipation of Donald Trump's trade policy.(Representative Image)

Spot gold climbed 0.6% to $2,722.83 per ounce by 0857 GMT, reaching its highest level since Nov. 6 and nearing the all-time high of $2,790.15 set in October.

The dollar index slipped 0.7%, holding close to a 2-week low hit in the previous session, making bullion more attractive for other currency holders.

U.S. gold futures were 0.5% lower at $2,734.20, narrowing the premium over spot rates, after U.S. President Donald Trump did not immediately impose tariffs on Monday as expected.

However, Trump suggested the U.S. could impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico in the near future.

The market is likely to benefit from the uncertainty of "Trump swings," and gold could reach $3,000 per ounce by mid-year, said Julia Khandoshko, CEO at broker Mind Money.

Bullion is considered a safe investment during economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

"The markets remain firmly in risk-off mode so I would expect any gold price dips to catch bids," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

Trump's policies are seen as inflationary, which could push the U.S. central bank to maintain interest rates higher for longer. This could pressure gold as it yields no interest.

Spot silver fell 0.27% to $30.41 per ounce.

Palladium dropped 0.7% to $935.55 and platinum shed 1.7% to $928.75. Both the metals are used in by automakers in engine exhausts to reduce emissions.

Trump on Monday revoked a 2021 executive order signed by his predecessor Joe Biden that sought to ensure half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 were electric.

"If there were confidence in these policies, we'd likely see an upward blip, but instead, we're in a "wait-and-see" mode," O'Connell said.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
