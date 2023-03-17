Home / Business / Gold prices in India see increase today. Check latest rates on March 17

Gold prices in India see increase today. Check latest rates on March 17

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
Mar 17, 2023

Gold and silver prices today: Silver prices in India also saw an increase on Friday. A gram of silver is priced at ₹69.20 compared to ₹69 on Thursday.

Gold prices in India rose on Friday with a gram of 22 carat gold costing 5,355 compared to 5,305 on Thursday, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22 carat gold have seen an increase of 400 and 500, now costing at 42,840 an 53,550 repectively.

The price of 100 grams of 22 carat gold is now at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,35,500.(HT File Photo)
The price of 100 grams of 22 carat gold is now at 5,35,500 compared to 5,30,500 on Thursday.

The price of 24 carat gold also increased on Friday. One gram of 24k gold is priced at 5,842 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 46,736 and 58,420 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is 5,84,200.

The prices of one gram, eight grams, 10 grams and 100 grams of 24-carat gold have increased by 55, 440, 550, and 5,500 respectively from Thursday, according to Goodreturns.

Meanwhile, silver prices in India also saw an increase on Friday. A gram of silver is priced at 69.20 compared to 69 on Thursday. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at 553.60, with an increase of 1.60. The price of 10 grams of silver is available at 692 while one kg of silver will cost 69,200, with a jump of 200 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

CITYGOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/ 10 GRAM)
DELHI53,700692
MUMBAI53,550692
KOLKATA53,550692
CHENNAI54,250727
BENGALURU53,600727

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers. The prices are determined by a range of factors including the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

