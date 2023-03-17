Gold prices in India see increase today. Check latest rates on March 17
Gold and silver prices today: Silver prices in India also saw an increase on Friday. A gram of silver is priced at ₹69.20 compared to ₹69 on Thursday.
Gold prices in India rose on Friday with a gram of 22 carat gold costing ₹5,355 compared to ₹5,305 on Thursday, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22 carat gold have seen an increase of ₹400 and ₹500, now costing at ₹42,840 an ₹53,550 repectively.
The price of 100 grams of 22 carat gold is now at ₹5,35,500 compared to ₹5,30,500 on Thursday.
The price of 24 carat gold also increased on Friday. One gram of 24k gold is priced at ₹5,842 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹46,736 and ₹58,420 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹5,84,200.
The prices of one gram, eight grams, 10 grams and 100 grams of 24-carat gold have increased by ₹55, ₹440, ₹550, and ₹5,500 respectively from Thursday, according to Goodreturns.
Meanwhile, silver prices in India also saw an increase on Friday. A gram of silver is priced at ₹69.20 compared to ₹69 on Thursday. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at ₹553.60, with an increase of ₹1.60. The price of 10 grams of silver is available at ₹692 while one kg of silver will cost ₹69,200, with a jump of ₹200 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.
|CITY
|GOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM)
|SILVER (Rs/ 10 GRAM)
|DELHI
|53,700
|692
|MUMBAI
|53,550
|692
|KOLKATA
|53,550
|692
|CHENNAI
|54,250
|727
|BENGALURU
|53,600
|727
Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers. The prices are determined by a range of factors including the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.