Gold prices remain unchanged, silver sees small rise: Check latest rates for your city

Gold and silver prices on December 27: The gold and silver prices in Delhi remained unchanged today, on December 27, while seeing marginal differences in other major cities, according to the data on Goodreturns website. The gold and silver prices in Delhi remain unchanged today.

In Delhi, the prices for 22K gold is ₹58,550 for 10 gram, while the price for 24K gold is ₹63,860 on December 27. Over the last month, there was a rise in gold and silver prices in the capital, but the rates remained steady on Wednesday.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6386 (one gram), ₹51,088 (eight gram), ₹63,860 (10 gram) and ₹6,38,600(100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on December 27: City-wise rates

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Delhi ₹ 58,550 ₹ 63,860 Ahmedabad ₹ 58,450 ₹ 63,760 Mumbai ₹ 58,400 ₹ 63,710 Bengaluru ₹ 58,400 ₹ 63,710 Chennai ₹ 47,927.9 ₹ 52,285

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Silver prices on December 27: City-wise rates

While there was no change in the silver prices in Delhi today, the silver rates have seen a very small hike in the national capital. The silver price today was recorded at ₹79.50 per gram in Delhi, up by ₹0.30 on December 27.

Here is the city-wise prices of silver for today, December 27.