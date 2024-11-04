Gold Rate Today 04-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold remained unchanged on Monday, with the rate standing at ₹8057.3 per gm, reflecting no change. The rate for 22 carat gold is ₹7382.3 per gm, also unchanged. Gold silver image

In terms of percentage change, the rate for 24 carat gold has decreased by -0.94% over the past week, while the change over the last month is recorded at -3.57%. The silver rate is currently ₹100100.0 per kg, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate in Delhi today is ₹80573.0/10 grams. This is a decrease from ₹80723.0/10 grams yesterday (03-11-2024), and an increase from ₹79963.0/10 grams last week (29-10-2024).

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹100100.0/Kg. This reflects an increase from ₹100000.0/Kg yesterday (03-11-2024) and a decrease from ₹101000.0/Kg last week (29-10-2024).

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is ₹80421.0/10 grams, down from ₹80571.0/10 grams yesterday (03-11-2024) and up from ₹79811.0/10 grams last week (29-10-2024).

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹108700.0/Kg, reflecting a slight increase from ₹108600.0/Kg yesterday (03-11-2024) and a decrease from ₹109600.0/Kg last week (29-10-2024).

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹80427.0/10 grams, a decrease from ₹80577.0/10 grams yesterday (03-11-2024) and an increase from ₹79817.0/10 grams last week (29-10-2024).

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹99400.0/Kg, showing an increase from ₹99300.0/Kg yesterday (03-11-2024) and a decrease from ₹100300.0/Kg last week (29-10-2024).

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹80425.0/10 grams, reflecting a decrease from ₹80575.0/10 grams yesterday (03-11-2024) and an increase from ₹79815.0/10 grams last week (29-10-2024).

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹100900.0/Kg, showing an increase from ₹100800.0/Kg yesterday (03-11-2024) and a decrease from ₹101800.0/Kg last week (29-10-2024).

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹78426.0 per 10 gm, experiencing a decline of ₹0.559 at the time of publication. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹94631.0 per kg, down by ₹0.892 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact these prices. Additionally, international factors such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.