Gold Rate Today 04-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 04, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 80573.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 100100.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold remained unchanged on Monday, with the rate standing at 8057.3 per gm, reflecting no change. The rate for 22 carat gold is 7382.3 per gm, also unchanged.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In terms of percentage change, the rate for 24 carat gold has decreased by -0.94% over the past week, while the change over the last month is recorded at -3.57%. The silver rate is currently 100100.0 per kg, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate in Delhi today is 80573.0/10 grams. This is a decrease from 80723.0/10 grams yesterday (03-11-2024), and an increase from 79963.0/10 grams last week (29-10-2024).

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is 100100.0/Kg. This reflects an increase from 100000.0/Kg yesterday (03-11-2024) and a decrease from 101000.0/Kg last week (29-10-2024).

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is 80421.0/10 grams, down from 80571.0/10 grams yesterday (03-11-2024) and up from 79811.0/10 grams last week (29-10-2024).

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is 108700.0/Kg, reflecting a slight increase from 108600.0/Kg yesterday (03-11-2024) and a decrease from 109600.0/Kg last week (29-10-2024).

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is 80427.0/10 grams, a decrease from 80577.0/10 grams yesterday (03-11-2024) and an increase from 79817.0/10 grams last week (29-10-2024).

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is 99400.0/Kg, showing an increase from 99300.0/Kg yesterday (03-11-2024) and a decrease from 100300.0/Kg last week (29-10-2024).

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is 80425.0/10 grams, reflecting a decrease from 80575.0/10 grams yesterday (03-11-2024) and an increase from 79815.0/10 grams last week (29-10-2024).

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is 100900.0/Kg, showing an increase from 100800.0/Kg yesterday (03-11-2024) and a decrease from 101800.0/Kg last week (29-10-2024).

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 78426.0 per 10 gm, experiencing a decline of 0.559 at the time of publication. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 94631.0 per kg, down by 0.892 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact these prices. Additionally, international factors such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
