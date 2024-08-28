 Gold Rate Today 28-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city - Hindustan Times
Gold Rate Today 28-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 28, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73269.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 86220.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate decreased on Wednesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7326.9 per gm, down by 934.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6711.4 per gm, down by 857.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.81%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -3.86%. The silver rate is 86220.0 per kg, down by 230.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is 73269.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 27-08-2024, the price of gold was 72781.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 22-08-2024 was 73369.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is 86220.0/Kg. Yesterday on 27-08-2024, the price of silver was 84780.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 22-08-2024 was 85080.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is 73628.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 27-08-2024, the price of gold was 73352.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 22-08-2024 was 73440.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is 86130.0/Kg. Yesterday on 27-08-2024, the price of silver was 84780.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 22-08-2024 was 85000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is 73987.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 27-08-2024, the price of gold was 73067.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 22-08-2024 was 73225.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is 86220.0/Kg. Yesterday on 27-08-2024, the price of silver was 84780.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 22-08-2024 was 85080.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is 72982.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 27-08-2024, the price of gold was 73352.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 22-08-2024 was 73655.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is 86220.0/Kg. Yesterday on 27-08-2024, the price of silver was 84780.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 22-08-2024 was 85080.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 72475.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.13 at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 88010.0 per kg, down by 0.371 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

News / Business / Gold Rate Today 28-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city
