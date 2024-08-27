 Gold Rate today and Silver price on 27-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
Gold Rate today and Silver price on 27-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Aug 27, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 74203.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 86450.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate increased on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7420.3 per gm, up by 1422.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6797.1 per gm, up by 1304.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 1.17%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -2.88%. The silver rate is 86450.0 per kg, up by 1670.0.

Gold rate in Delhi

Gold rate in Delhi today is 74203.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 26-08-2024, the price of gold was 72466.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 21-08-2024 was 73312.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi

Silver rate in Delhi today is 86450.0/Kg. Yesterday on 26-08-2024, the price of silver was 84240.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 21-08-2024 was 85410.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai

Gold rate in Chennai today is 73195.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 26-08-2024, the price of gold was 73179.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 21-08-2024 was 74031.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai

Silver rate in Chennai today is 86450.0/Kg. Yesterday on 26-08-2024, the price of silver was 84160.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 21-08-2024 was 85410.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 74131.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 26-08-2024, the price of gold was 73393.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 21-08-2024 was 73024.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 86450.0/Kg. Yesterday on 26-08-2024, the price of silver was 84240.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 21-08-2024 was 85410.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 73483.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 26-08-2024, the price of gold was 73322.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 21-08-2024 was 73672.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 86450.0/Kg. Yesterday on 26-08-2024, the price of silver was 84240.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 21-08-2024 was 85410.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at -2.0E7 per 10 gm, down by 597828.631 at the time of publishing.

The silver August 2024 MCX futures were trading at 930.0 per kg, down by 26.19 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
