Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
Gold rate today: Price of vital metal fall for 2nd straight day | Citywise rates

Jul 03, 2025 11:28 AM IST

Gold rate today: Following a decline, gold prices continued to drop on Thursday, with 24 carat at ₹97,480/10 grams. 

A day after decline, gold prices today, July 3,  further tapered with the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) gold index quoting 97,480 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold as of 11 IST.

Gold rates in the country come amid US President Donald Trump recently announcing that a trade deal between USA and India(Unsplash/representational)
The bullion rate stands at 89,613 for 22-carat gold and 97,850 for 24-carat gold per 10 grams, marking a 0.040 per cent increase from Wednesday.

These rate fluctuations come amid US President Donald Trump recently announcing that a trade deal between the US and India will be finalized soon, with a focus on reducing tariffs.

As the July 9 deadline for Trump's suspension of country-specific reciprocal tariffs approaches, the US and India are preparing to hold negotiation talks.

Gold rates today in major cities

Gold and silver prices in Kolkata 

Gold bullion rate: 97,430 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: 97,070 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: 107,170 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: 1,200 / 10 gm

Gold and silver prices in Mumbai 

Gold bullion rate: 97,590 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: 96,020 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: 107,380 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: 1,200 / 10 gm

Gold and silver prices in Hyderabad 

Gold bullion rate: 97,750 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: 95,180 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: 107,520 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: 1,200 / 10 gm

Gold and silver prices in New Delhi 

Gold bullion rate: 97,400 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: 96,230 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: 107,010 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: 1,200 / 10 gm

Gold and silver prices in Chennai 

Gold bullion rate: 97,860 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: 95,180 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: 107,510 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: 1,200 / 10 gm

Gold and silver prices in Bengaluru 

Gold bullion rate: 97,660 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: 96,390 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: 107,290 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: 1,200 / 10 gm

Among the cities, MCX gold prices are highest in Bengaluru and lowest in Hyderabad and Chennai. Bullion rates, meanwhile, are highest in Chennai and lowest in New Delhi.

As of 10:40 am, MCX silver is quoted at 106,500, while the bullion rate stands at 107,310 per kilogram, reflecting a 0.270 per cent drop from the previous day.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
