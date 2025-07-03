Gold rate today: Price of vital metal fall for 2nd straight day | Citywise rates

A day after decline, gold prices today, July 3, further tapered with the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) gold index quoting ₹97,480 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold as of 11 IST. Gold rates in the country come amid US President Donald Trump recently announcing that a trade deal between USA and India(Unsplash/representational)

The bullion rate stands at ₹89,613 for 22-carat gold and ₹97,850 for 24-carat gold per 10 grams, marking a 0.040 per cent increase from Wednesday.

These rate fluctuations come amid US President Donald Trump recently announcing that a trade deal between the US and India will be finalized soon, with a focus on reducing tariffs.

As the July 9 deadline for Trump's suspension of country-specific reciprocal tariffs approaches, the US and India are preparing to hold negotiation talks.

Gold rates today in major cities

Gold and silver prices in Kolkata

Gold bullion rate: ₹97,430 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: ₹97,070 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: ₹107,170 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: ₹1,200 / 10 gm

Gold and silver prices in Mumbai

Gold bullion rate: ₹97,590 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: ₹96,020 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: ₹107,380 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: ₹1,200 / 10 gm

Gold and silver prices in Hyderabad

Gold bullion rate: ₹97,750 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: ₹95,180 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: ₹107,520 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: ₹1,200 / 10 gm

Gold and silver prices in New Delhi

Gold bullion rate: ₹97,400 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: ₹96,230 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: ₹107,010 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: ₹1,200 / 10 gm

Gold and silver prices in Chennai

Gold bullion rate: ₹97,860 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: ₹95,180 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: ₹107,510 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: ₹1,200 / 10 gm

Gold and silver prices in Bengaluru

Gold bullion rate: ₹97,660 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: ₹96,390 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: ₹107,290 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: ₹1,200 / 10 gm

Among the cities, MCX gold prices are highest in Bengaluru and lowest in Hyderabad and Chennai. Bullion rates, meanwhile, are highest in Chennai and lowest in New Delhi.

As of 10:40 am, MCX silver is quoted at ₹106,500, while the bullion rate stands at ₹107,310 per kilogram, reflecting a 0.270 per cent drop from the previous day.