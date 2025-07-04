Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
Gold rate today: Prices dip for third consecutive day, check rate in your city

BySoumili Ray
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 11:14 AM IST

Gold rates have dropped today, with MCX gold index at ₹97,015 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold. The bullion rate stands at ₹89,238 for 22-carat of the metal.

After falling for two consecutive days, gold prices have dropped further on Friday, with the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) quoting 97,015 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold as of 10.40 am IST.

Prices of the yellow metal has dropped for the third consecutive day amid growing concerns over US fiscal health and the weakness of the US dollar.(Unsplash/representational)
The bullion rate stands at 89,238 for 22-carat gold and 97,350 for 24-carat gold per 10 grams, marking a 0.280 per cent increase from Thursday.

According to a report by Livemint, growing concerns over US fiscal health and the weakness of the US dollar are positive for gold and that the waning prospects of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve will challenge the yellow metal's gains.

US President Donald Trump also said that his administration may begin sending out letters to trading partners as soon as Friday, as he would be setting unilateral tariff rates ahead of a July 9 deadline for negotiations.

Here are the gold rates for July 4, 2025, in India's major cities

Gold and silver prices in Kolkata

Gold bullion rate: 97,000 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: 97,490 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: 107,970 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: 1,210 / 10 gm

Gold and silver prices in Mumbai

Gold bullion rate: 97,130 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: 96,440 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: 108,030 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: 1,210 / 10 gm

Gold and silver prices in Hyderabad

Gold bullion rate: 97,280 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: 95,600 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: 108,210 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: 1,210 / 10 gm

Gold and silver prices in New Delhi

Gold bullion rate: 96,960 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: 96,650 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: 107,850 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: 1,210 / 10 gm

Gold and silver prices in Chennai

Gold bullion rate: 97,410 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: 95,600 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: 108,350 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: 1,210 / 10 gm

Gold and silver prices in Bengaluru

Gold bullion rate: 97,150 / 10 gm

MCX gold rate: 96,810 / 10 gm

Silver bullion rate: 108,130 / kg

MCX Silver 999 rate: 1,210 / 10 gm

Among the above cities, MCX gold prices are highest in Kolkata and lowest in Hyderabad and Chennai. Bullion rates, meanwhile, are highest in Chennai and lowest in New Delhi.

As of 10:59 am on July 4, MCX silver is quoted at 108,175, while the bullion rate of the white metal stands at 108,240 per kilogram, reflecting a 0.03 per cent drop from yesterday.

