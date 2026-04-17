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    Gold prices fall amid US war on Iran, 24K at ₹1.53 lakh; check latest rates in your city

    Over the past week, 24-carat gold has eased by 0.41%, while it is down 5.74% over the past month.

    Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 10:57 AM IST
    By hindustantimes.com
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    Gold prices declined on Friday, April 17, with 24-carat gold falling by 268 to 15,309.2 per gram.

    Gold rates fell to ₹1.53 lakh in Delhi. (file photo)
    Gold rates fell to ₹1.53 lakh in Delhi. (file photo)

    The 22-carat variant also dropped by 245.49 to 14,023.23 per gram. Over the past week, 24-carat gold has eased by 0.41%, while it is down 5.74% over the past month.

    Gold rate in Delhi

    As of today, April 17, the gold rate in Delhi is 153092.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 16-04-2026, the price of gold was 153360.0/10 grams, and last week, on 11-04-2026, it was 152728.0/10 grams.

    Silver rate in Delhi

    The silver rate in Delhi today is 250031.0/Kg. On the previous day, 16-04-2026, the price of silver was 249276.0/Kg, and last week, on 11-04-2026, it was 243410.0/Kg.

    Gold rate in Chennai

    Today's gold rate in Chennai is 154503.12/10 grams. The price yesterday, on 16-04-2026, was 154740.24/10 grams, while last week, on 11-04-2026, it was 154102.55/10 grams.

    Silver rate in Chennai

    The silver rate in Chennai today is 252280.27/Kg. The price yesterday, on 16-04-2026, was 251519.48/Kg, and last week, on 11-04-2026, it was 245600.69/Kg.

    Gold rate in Mumbai

    Today's gold rate in Mumbai is 153252.1/10 grams. The price yesterday, on 16-04-2026, was 153513.36/10 grams, and last week, on 11-04-2026, it was 152880.73/10 grams.

    Silver rate in Mumbai

    The silver rate in Mumbai today is 250281.03/Kg. The price yesterday, on 16-04-2026, was 249525.28/Kg, and last week, on 11-04-2026, it was 243653.41/Kg.

    Gold rate in Kolkata

    Today's gold rate in Kolkata is 154354.03/10 grams. The price yesterday, on 16-04-2026, was 154586.88/10 grams, and last week, on 11-04-2026, it was 153949.82/10 grams.

    Silver rate in Kolkata

    The silver rate in Kolkata today is 252030.24/Kg. The price yesterday, on 16-04-2026, was 251270.21/Kg, and last week, on 11-04-2026, it was 245357.28/Kg.

    The June 2026 MCX futures for gold were trading at 153077.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.05 at the time of publication. The July 2026 MCX futures for silver were trading at 255260.0 per kg, indicating an increase of 0.54 at the time of publication.

    Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies contribute to price variations. Additionally, international factors, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.

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    Home/Business/Gold Prices Fall Amid US War On Iran, 24K At ₹1.53 Lakh; Check Latest Rates In Your City
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