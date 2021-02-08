IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Gold rises over 1% on expectations of large US stimulus package
Spot gold rose 1.4% to $1,836.95 per ounce by 11:54 am EST (1654 GMT). US gold futures rose 1.3% to $1,836.10. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Spot gold rose 1.4% to $1,836.95 per ounce by 11:54 am EST (1654 GMT). US gold futures rose 1.3% to $1,836.10. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
business

Gold rises over 1% on expectations of large US stimulus package

Gold also seemed to take some cues from another jump in Bitcoin, after Tesla Inc said it had invested around $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:59 PM IST

Gold jumped more than 1% on Monday as expectations of a large US economic stimulus package bolstered bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $1,836.95 per ounce by 11:54 am EST (1654 GMT). US gold futures rose 1.3% to $1,836.10.

US President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress cleared the path for a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package as lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle the plan through without Republican support.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday the country would get back to full employment next year if Congress approves the stimulus package.

"Yellen talking about full employment by 2022 with $2 trillion in stimulus is driving the likelihood of a surge in inflation, which is good for gold," said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.

Major US stock indexes rose to record highs on the boost to economic recovery bets.

The 'inflation trade' could supersede any negative impact the dollar might have on gold and silver, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst with Kitco Metals.

Gold also seemed to take some cues from another jump in Bitcoin, after Tesla Inc said it had invested around $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency.

In its 2020 annual report, Tesla also said it may invest in "certain alternative reserve assets including digital assets, gold bullion, gold exchange-traded funds and other assets as specified in the future."

But "Bitcoin and old have been basically uncorrelated. The current surge in Bitcoin may be adding to the sentiment, but is not a primary driver," BMO's Wong said.

An interest in asset classes that are a store of value such as gold and silver, after Tesla's Bitcoin purchase, is helping prices, said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Meanwhile, spot silver gained 2.4% to $27.48 an ounce and platinum rose 3.8% to $1,166.24, while palladium eased 0.1% to $2,334.25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Spot gold rose 1.4% to $1,836.95 per ounce by 11:54 am EST (1654 GMT). US gold futures rose 1.3% to $1,836.10. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Spot gold rose 1.4% to $1,836.95 per ounce by 11:54 am EST (1654 GMT). US gold futures rose 1.3% to $1,836.10. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
business

Gold rises over 1% on expectations of large US stimulus package

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Gold also seemed to take some cues from another jump in Bitcoin, after Tesla Inc said it had invested around $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The central bank in December cautioned the general public against unauthorised digital lending platforms/apps with an appeal to verify the antecedents of the service provider.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
The central bank in December cautioned the general public against unauthorised digital lending platforms/apps with an appeal to verify the antecedents of the service provider.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
business

RBI received complaints against 1,509 digital lending apps

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:36 PM IST
  • The RBI has received complaints against 1,019 unregistered or unregulated digital loan applications and 490 registered NBFCs that are engaged in digital lending, minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A financial plan is based on three things- one’s requirement (goal), time frame and ability to take risks
A financial plan is based on three things- one’s requirement (goal), time frame and ability to take risks
business

Find out how women can manage their own finances effortlessly

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Financial experts say that women should plan and manage finances at every stage of life, so as to remain financially independent throughout her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
business

Bitcoin prices soars above $43,000 hitting record high after Tesla investment

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:17 PM IST
  • Bitcoin prices soars above $43,000 hitting record high after Tesla investment, reports AFP
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 617.14 points or 1.22 per cent to close above the 51,000-mark for the first time on Monday REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo(REUTERS)
The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 617.14 points or 1.22 per cent to close above the 51,000-mark for the first time on Monday REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo(REUTERS)
business

Investor wealth jumps over 16.70 lakh cr in 6 days of market rally

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • Since February 1, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has zoomed 16,70,154.05 crore to reach 2,02,82,798.08 crore, its new record high. During this time, the 30-share BSE index has gained 5,063 points or 10.93 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Air India passengers will be eligible for a date change on tickets for flights from all Indian airports if they are unable to reach in time due to the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday(HT image)
Air India passengers will be eligible for a date change on tickets for flights from all Indian airports if they are unable to reach in time due to the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday(HT image)
business

Domestic air travel demand contracts 41% to around 76 lakh passengers in January

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Indian aviation industry has witnessed a continued recovery in domestic passenger traffic in January 2021. However, the pace of growth slowed down in the reporting month, with a sequential growth (over December 2020) of around 3.5% to around 76 lakh passengers, rating agency Icra said in a release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.(REUTERS)
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.(REUTERS)
business

Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origin into hyperdrive

Reuters, Seattle
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The 57-year-old Jeff Bezos told Amazon employees he would "stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives" but also devote time to Blue Origin and various philanthropic and media "passions."
READ FULL STORY
Close
FRL, in its appeal, had said that its creditors would be facing a ‘significant risk’ if the deal with Reliance fell through(HT Archive/Bloomberg)
FRL, in its appeal, had said that its creditors would be facing a ‘significant risk’ if the deal with Reliance fell through(HT Archive/Bloomberg)
business

Delhi high court declines Amazon's request to keep in abeyance its decision to s

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • Delhi high court declines Amazon's plea to keep in abeyance its status quo order on Future-Reliance deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bumble Trading Inc. website on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A booming market for U.S. initial public offerings shows no sign of slowing in 2021. Dating app�Bumble�Trading Inc.�has filed�confidentially�for an IPO that could come as soon as February. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
The Bumble Trading Inc. website on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A booming market for U.S. initial public offerings shows no sign of slowing in 2021. Dating app�Bumble�Trading Inc.�has filed�confidentially�for an IPO that could come as soon as February. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
business

Bumble raises stakes for IPO date with over $7 billion valuation target

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Companies raised a record $168 billion through IPOs on stock exchanges in 2020, according to data from Dealogic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“If retail and institutional interest continues to grow over the next month, Bitcoin could target the $45,000 level,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at forex broker Oanda Corp.(Reuters)
“If retail and institutional interest continues to grow over the next month, Bitcoin could target the $45,000 level,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at forex broker Oanda Corp.(Reuters)
business

Bitcoin finds new momentum as prices approach USD 40,000 mark

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:49 PM IST
The world’s largest cryptocurrency was up 1.1 per cent to USD 39,012 as of 9:57am in London after briefly surpassing USD 40,000 on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Digital Overhead HUD with modern optics provides sharp brightness, larger field of view and larger head motion box. In picture - HAL's Tejas aircraft.(PTI | Representational image)
The Digital Overhead HUD with modern optics provides sharp brightness, larger field of view and larger head motion box. In picture - HAL's Tejas aircraft.(PTI | Representational image)
business

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit Systems for DOHS supply

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:42 PM IST
HAL said the company and Elbit Systems have envisaged a mutual co-operation to upgrade its technological base and acquire high end technology on Digital Overhead HUD System which is primarily used in transport aircraft worldwide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HUL, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Auto amd Sun Pharma closed in the red, dropping up to 1.43 per cent.(Bloomberg)
HUL, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Auto amd Sun Pharma closed in the red, dropping up to 1.43 per cent.(Bloomberg)
business

Sensex closes 617 points higher to end session at 51,348; Nifty closes at 15,115

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • After touching a lifetime high of 51,523.38 during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 617.14 points or 1.22 per cent higher at its record closing peak of 51,348.77.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During FY15-FY20, the segment expanded by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent.(Getty Images. Representational purpose)
During FY15-FY20, the segment expanded by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent.(Getty Images. Representational purpose)
business

Health insurance to see higher double-digits growth in medium term: Report

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:22 PM IST
With the increasing standardisation of policies with an incremental reduction in exclusion, there could be upward pressure on premium pricing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The upwardly revised November figure helped overall industrial output in the fourth quarter to increase by 6.1% on the quarter. In picture - Cars for export in the free harbour in Bremerhaven, Germany.(AP)
The upwardly revised November figure helped overall industrial output in the fourth quarter to increase by 6.1% on the quarter. In picture - Cars for export in the free harbour in Bremerhaven, Germany.(AP)
business

Chinese demand helps German manufacturers weather Covid-19 pandemic

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Industrial output was flat on the month after an upwardly revised increase of 1.5% in the previous month, figures released by the Federal Statistics Office showed. A Reuters poll had forecast an increase of 0.3%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fitch said it expects a moderately worse operating environment for the Indian banking sector in 2021, anchored to its belief that the banks' prospects for new business and revenue generation are likely to remain muted.(Reuters)
Fitch said it expects a moderately worse operating environment for the Indian banking sector in 2021, anchored to its belief that the banks' prospects for new business and revenue generation are likely to remain muted.(Reuters)
business

Capital support for Indian govt banks to determine loan growth: Fitch

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:40 PM IST
The banks have so far managed to avert further pressure on their weak core capitalisation on the back of regulatory forbearance, limited risk underwriting and lower credit growth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP