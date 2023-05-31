Gold, silver prices on May 31: Check latest rates in your city

The price of gold declined on Wednesday as the previous day's figures, according to Goodreturns. The cost of one gram of 22 carat gold declined by ₹10 to ₹5,545 while, eight gram's price stands at ₹44,360 and 10 gram of 22K gold is available at ₹55,450. The price of 24 carat gold also declined with one gram of 24k gold available at ₹ 6,049.

The price of 24 carat gold also declined with one gram of 24k gold available at ₹6,049. Eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,392 and ₹60,490 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹6,04,900.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver increased as compared to Tuesday's figures. A gram of silver is priced at ₹76.80 while, eight grams of silver is priced at ₹614.40. 10 grams of silver is available at ₹768 while one kg of silver will cost ₹76,800.

CITY GOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) DELHI 56,000 728 MUMBAI 55,850 768 KOLKATA 55,850 728 CHENNAI 56,450 768 BENGALURU 55,900 728

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers and it dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

