Gold slumps 150, Silver price declines 40. Check latest prices

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
Jun 02, 2023 05:46 AM IST

Gold, silver prices: One gram of 24k gold is priced at ₹6,076 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,608 and ₹60,760 respectively.

Gold prices in India on Friday witnessed a decline of 150 with 10 grams of 22-carat gold costing 55,700 compared to 55,850 on Thursday, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of one gram and eight grams of 22-carat gold have also declined by 15 and 120, now costing at 5,570 and 44,560 respectively.

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>57,200 on May 5.
The price of 24-carat gold also slumped on Friday. One gram of 24k gold is priced at 6,076 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 48,608 and 60,760 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is 6,07,600.

The prices of one gram, eight grams, 10 grams and 100 grams of 24-carat gold have declined by 17, 136, 170, and 1,700 respectively from Thursday, according to Goodreturns.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver also saw a marginal decline on Friday. A gram of silver is priced at 72.80 compared to 76.80 on Thursday. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at 582.40 with a decrease of 32. 10 grams of silver is available at 728 while one kg of silver will cost 72,800, with a slump of 4,000 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on Friday:

CITYGOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI55,850728
MUMBAI55,700728
KOLKATA55,700728
CHENNAI56,200776
BENGALURU55,750730

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of 57,200 on May 5, while 24k of gold was priced at 62,400 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at 55,450 on May 30 while 24k gold was priced at 60,490 on the same day.

