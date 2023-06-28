Gold, Silver prices in India: Check latest rates of your city on June 28

Gold prices in India maintained the price on Wednesday with a gram of 22-carat gold costing ₹5,435, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of the gold are ₹43, 480 and ₹54,350 respectively. Today Gold Price, Silver Price

The price of 24-carat gold saw a moderate drop of Rs10 per gram. One gram of 24k gold is priced at ₹5,918 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹47,344 and ₹59,180 respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained same on Wednesday. One kg of silver is costing ₹71,500, Goodreturns said.

City Gold (Rs/10 gram) Silver (Rs/1 kg) Delhi 54,500 71,500 Mumbai 54,350 71,500 Chennai 54,750 75,700 Kolkata 54,350 71,500

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers. They are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

