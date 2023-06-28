Home / Business / Gold, Silver prices in India: Check latest rates of your city on June 28

Gold, Silver prices in India: Check latest rates of your city on June 28

ByHT News Desk
Jun 28, 2023 10:08 AM IST

Gold and silver rates: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹54,500 in Delhi on Wednesday.

Gold prices in India maintained the price on Wednesday with a gram of 22-carat gold costing 5,435, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of the gold are 43, 480 and 54,350 respectively.

The price of 24-carat gold saw a moderate drop of Rs10 per gram. One gram of 24k gold is priced at 5,918 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 47,344 and 59,180 respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained same on Wednesday. One kg of silver is costing 71,500, Goodreturns said.

CityGold (Rs/10 gram)Silver (Rs/1 kg)
Delhi54,50071,500
Mumbai54,35071,500
Chennai54,75075,700
Kolkata54,35071,500

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers. They are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

