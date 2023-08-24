News / Business / Gold, silver prices on August 24: Here are today's rates for your city

Gold, silver prices on August 24: Here are today's rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 24, 2023 10:21 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Find out how much you will have to pay for these today.

On Thursday, the daily prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are unchanged from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. Buyers must, therefore, pay 5430 for one gram of 22K gold, and 43,440 for eight gram. The cost of 10 gram and 100 gram is 54,300 and 5,43,000, respectively.

Representational Image
Representational Image

On the other hand, one gram of 24K gold is available for 5923, while eight gram is being sold for 47,384; the price of 10 gram is 59,230, and 5,92,300 for 100 gram.

City22K Gold price (10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 54,350 59,280
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 54,300 59,230
Chennai 54,660 59,630
Delhi 54,450 59,400

People must, however, note that the gold rates mentioned above are indicative; these are without GST, TCS,and other taxes. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rates.

Silver prices on Aug 24

The daily price of silver, too, is unchanged. As per Goodreturns, one gram of silver is available for 75.30, and eight gram, 602.40. For 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kg of the metal, on the other hand, one must spend 753, 7530, and 75,300, respectively.

CitySilver price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 753
Bengaluru 745
Chennai, Hyderabad 785
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out