Gold, silver prices on August 24: Here are today's rates for your city

On Thursday, the daily prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are unchanged from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. Buyers must, therefore, pay ₹5430 for one gram of 22K gold, and ₹43,440 for eight gram. The cost of 10 gram and 100 gram is ₹54,300 and ₹5,43,000, respectively. Representational Image

On the other hand, one gram of 24K gold is available for ₹5923, while eight gram is being sold for ₹47,384; the price of 10 gram is ₹59,230, and ₹5,92,300 for ₹100 gram.

City 22K Gold price (10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 54,350 ₹ 59,280 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 54,300 ₹ 59,230 Chennai ₹ 54,660 ₹ 59,630 Delhi ₹ 54,450 ₹ 59,400

People must, however, note that the gold rates mentioned above are indicative; these are without GST, TCS,and other taxes. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rates.

Silver prices on Aug 24

The daily price of silver, too, is unchanged. As per Goodreturns, one gram of silver is available for ₹75.30, and eight gram, ₹602.40. For 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kg of the metal, on the other hand, one must spend ₹753, ₹7530, and ₹75,300, respectively.

City Silver price (10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 753 Bengaluru ₹ 745 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 785

