Gold, silver prices on May 15: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices in India hovered near ₹60,000 on Monday. Prices remained stagnant on Monday with 10 grams of 24-carat gold costing ₹61,800. The 22-carat variety in the same quantity comes to ₹56,650. The price of one gram of 22K gold stands at ₹ 5,665 currently, while eight grams is ₹ 45,320. (REUTERS)

The price of one gram of 22 carat gold stands at ₹5,665 currently, while eight grams is ₹45,320. Buying 100 grams of the same variety of gold will cost ₹5,58,500.

On the other hand, 24 carat gold costs ₹6,180, ₹49,440, and ₹6,18,000 for one gram, eight gram and 100 gram, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 grams of 22 carat gold is available for ₹57,150 while 24 carat gold of the same quantity will cost ₹62,350. In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, the price of 22 carat gold came to ₹56,700 (10 grams). Meanwhile, buying 10 grams of 24 carat gold will cost ₹61,850.

One gram of silver stands at ₹74.80. Eight and ten grams of the metal for ₹598.40 and ₹748, respectively. Ten grams of the metal is retailing at ₹748 in Pune, Ahmedabad and Jaipur and at ₹785 in Madurai, Kerala and Bhubaneswar.

Check out city-wise rates of gold:

Cities 22K gold (per 10 gram) 24K gold (per 10 gram) Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh ₹ 56,800 ₹ 61,950 Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala ₹ 56,650 ₹ 61, 800 Bengaluru, Vadodara, Davanagere ₹ 56,700 ₹ 61,850

The rates mentioned above are not inclusive of taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. It is advised to check with local jewellers to find out the accurate selling price.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,014.44 per ounce by 0432 GMT, after falling for three sessions. U.S. gold futures were flat at $2,019.10.

Recent downside surprises in U.S. economic data have lifted the chances of a recession over the next 12 months, with safe-haven flows providing somewhat of a cushion for gold, a Reuters report said.

