Gold, silver prices on May 28: Check latest rates in your city
In India, the gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers and are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies
Gold prices reduced for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday as cost of 10 grams of the metal was down by ₹110-110. Rate of 10 grams of 22 carat gold stood at ₹55,550 while same amount of 24 carat gold was priced at ₹60,600, according to Goodreturns.
Price of 10 grams of silver increased by ₹1 as it costs ₹730 in the country when compared to yesterday's rate of ₹729.
|Cities
|Gold (22K/10 gram)
|Silver (per 10 gram)
|Chennai
|₹55,940
|₹770
|Mumbai
|₹55,550
|₹730
|Delhi
|₹55,650
|₹730
|Kolkata
|₹55,550
|₹730
|Bengaluru
|₹55600
|₹770
|Hyderabad
|₹55,550
|₹770
|Pune
|₹55,550
|₹730
|Vadodara
|₹55,600
|₹730
|Ahmedabad
|₹55,600
|₹730
Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of ₹56,650 on April 14, while 24k of gold was priced at ₹61,800 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at ₹54,700 on April 3 while 24k gold was priced at ₹59,670 on the same day.